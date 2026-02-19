Police Chase ends in Chaos near Hamstreet near Ashford

A collision accident has unfolded just past Hamstreet, with a car caught in flames, and police scrambled to the scene. Motorists are forced to turn around amid the chaos.

Residents React: Was It a Police Chase?

Eyewitnesses report that police were involved immediately after the incident. One local commented, “It was mental, I let the police out when they came off a field.” Another asked, “Was it a police chase?” with confirmation following the exchange.

Traffic Nightmare on A2070

Trouble is mounting on the A2070, which is blocked from the Shadoxhurst turnoff. Drivers heading toward Ashford are advised to seek alternative routes. One onlooker said, “It’s somewhere after the second turn off to Hamstreet (coming from Brenzett). You can still get to Ashford via either the Hamstreet turn-off.”

Community Concern and Updates

“Hopefully, everyone is okay,” said a local following the accident.

Traffic congestion is causing headaches, with some forced to turn around.

Others asked for updates on road clearance, hoping for a quick resolution.

People heading to Ashford have been advised to take alternative routes.

This developing story continues to impact commuters, with authorities on-site working to bring the situation under control.

We have reached out to Kent Police for a statement.