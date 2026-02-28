Watch Live
EMERGENCY CREWS RUSH TO THE SCENE Police Confirm No Suspicious Activity in Bradford

Published: 1:00 pm February 28, 2026

Published: 1:00 pm February 28, 2026
Updated: 1:00 pm February 28, 2026

A police cordon that was set up on Back Lane, Clayton Heights, has now been confirmed as non-suspicious and related to a medical incident, West Yorkshire Police say.

West Yorkshire Police have ruled out any suspicious circumstances after a person was found at a property on Back Lane, Clayton Heights. The cordon was quickly put in place as a precaution, but authorities have since made it clear the situation was medical in nature.

Local Residents React

Rumours had been swirling on social media, but local reporter Gazz Hall shared updates confirming the cordon was connected to a medical issue, not a crime. This has helped ease concerns among residents in the Clayton Heights area.

Situation Under Control

Authorities continue to monitor the area, but normal activity has resumed with no threats to public safety. West Yorkshire Police thank the community for their patience and cooperation during the incident.

