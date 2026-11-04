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EBIKE TRAGEDY Police cordon off woodland near Welling Way as residents report forensic searches and police dogs

Man critical after home ‘riddled with bullets’ in drive-by shooting as boy, 16, among two arrested

A large police presence has been reported near Welling Way in south-east London, with residents describing cordoned-off woodland, specialist searches and officers using police dogs.

The activity was reported around the Falconwood and Oxleas Woods area on Wednesday, 4 November, prompting speculation among residents about the reason for the operation.

Witnesses claimed that sections of woodland had been sealed off with police tape while officers carried out searches throughout the day.

The Metropolitan Police has not yet publicly confirmed the nature of the operation or whether it is connected to an earlier stabbing and robbery nearby.

Residents report police dogs and forensic officers

Several residents described seeing police officers searching woodland near the end of Welling Way.

One witness said a small section had initially been cordoned off with orange tape, while a larger surrounding area was secured with blue police tape.

Another resident reported seeing officers accompanied by sniffer dogs during the afternoon.

One eyewitness said police were searching the cordoned-off area in a line at approximately 4pm.

Other residents reported seeing people they believed to be forensic officers examining the area.

There were also unconfirmed reports of helicopter activity during the early hours.

The accounts have been shared on social media and have not been independently verified by police.

Possible link to earlier Eltham stabbing remains unconfirmed

Some residents have suggested the search could be connected to a stabbing and electric-bike robbery on Rochester Way in Eltham on Saturday, 31 October.

During that incident, an 18-year-old man was stabbed and had his electric bicycle stolen.

Metropolitan Police officers were called at approximately 2.15pm after being alerted by the London Ambulance Service.

An air ambulance landed at nearby Oxleas Meadows at 2.27pm.

The injured teenager was taken to hospital, where his injuries were assessed as non-life-threatening.

Police confirmed at the time that no arrests had been made and officers were working to identify the attacker.

However, there is currently no official confirmation linking Wednesday’s reported woodland searches to that investigation.

Witness claims officers were searching for evidence

One resident claimed to have spoken to officers at the scene and was told they were searching for evidence relating to an earlier incident.

Others suggested the operation could involve a search for a weapon.

Neither suggestion has been confirmed by the Metropolitan Police.

The exact location of the cordon, the purpose of the search and whether any evidence has been recovered remain unclear.

Police enquiries continue following Rochester Way attack

In the separate Rochester Way investigation, detectives appealed for witnesses and anyone with relevant footage to come forward.

Anyone with information about the stabbing and e-bike robbery can contact police on 101, quoting reference 3860/31OCT.

UKNIP has sought clarification from the Metropolitan Police about the reported police activity near Welling Way, including whether the search is connected to the October stabbing.

Further information is awaited.

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