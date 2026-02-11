Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News - Wiltshire

TOPDOG Police dogs and their handlers gathered at Wiltshire Police HQ to celebrate a cracking year of success.

  Fur-tastic Feats Recognised Teams battled it out for top honours in obedience, criminal work,...

Published: 12:43 am February 11, 2026
Updated: 12:44 am February 11, 2026

 

Fur-tastic Feats Recognised

Teams battled it out for top honours in obedience, criminal work, and tracking in a fierce in-house trial. Special awards were handed to the cream of the crop for their hard graft and sharp skills.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

Sergeant Praises Canine Champions

Sergeant Jon Harwood said: “Each year, as part of our national standards, all police dogs and their handlers must be re-licensed to ensure they remain safe, effective, and fully capable in their roles. These assessments test obedience, agility, and specialist skills such as tracking and searching. As part of this process, we hold our own in‑house dog trials and recognise the top‑performing team.”

Read More Uk News

TRAVEL ONLY IF YOU MUST Foreign Office Tells Brits: Avoid Cuba Unless It’s Essential as Airlines Axe Flights

THATS A WRAP Bridgerton Filming Causes Stir in Local Community

“I’m incredibly proud of our police dogs and their handlers. These trials add an element of fun while also providing valuable training for our general-purpose dogs.

 

“Being a dog handler is very different from the average policing role—you literally take your work home. Our dogs live with us, eat with us, and need the same care, exercise, and attention as any household pet, and then some.

 

“It’s a significant lifestyle change not just for the handler but for their whole family, and we want to take this opportunity to acknowledge and thank them as well.”

Most read News to today

NO REMORSE Paedophile Social Worker Shows No Remorse After Child Sex Conviction

Online Casino Ratings and Their Role in Transparent Gambling Markets

CHEMICAL AND KNIFE ATTACK Teen Filmed Brutal School Knife Attack After Spraying Classmate with Noxious Substance

DRUGS EMPIRE Canterbury Drug Dealer Slammed with Jail Sentence After Police Sting

Meet the Top Dogs

  • PC Craig Head and PD Vagus scooped the Chief Constable Award and Best Nose, backed by Police and Crime Commissioner Philip Wilkinson.
  • PC Leanne Kavangh and PD Stan clinched the top prize for criminal work, recognised by Assistant Chief Constable Deb Smith.
  • PC Vicki Pegrum and PD Texa took home the obedience award.

These heroic hounds and their devoted handlers continue to keep Wiltshire safe—one sniff at a time.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE

SERIAL OFFENDER Rapist Jailed for Attacking Two Women Within 15 Months

UK News

COLD HEARTED CON MAN Student Scammer Rips Off Uni Hopefuls for £50k – Jailed for Fraud

UK News

RISING STAR CHARGED Somali Runner Seeking Asylum in UK Faces Sex Crime Charges

UK News

PREDATORY OFFENDER Former Birmingham Mosque Worker Jailed for Sickening Abuse of Boys as Young as Nine

UK News

MIGRANT CRISIS Care Worker Bares All in Lowestoft Twice

UK News

DEADLY ATTACK Fifth Suspect Busted in Fatal Bristol Stabbing

UK News

CHILD SEX ATTACKER Ninth Man Jailed in Bradford Child Sex Abuse Scandal

UK News

HEFTY JAIL TERM Fraudster Sentenced to Nearly 15 Years Over Sneaky Property Scam

London, UK News

NEW YEAR DAY HORROR Manhunt on for Brutal New Year’s Day Attacker in Oxford

UK News

MURDER RAP Man Charged with Attempted Murder of Cop in Newton Abbot

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

AVOID THE AREA Fire Breaks Out at Bushey Heath

UK News

Fire Breaks Out at Bushey Heath

UK News

FAKING IT Fraudster Jailed in Absentia over Fake ID Scam

UK News

Fraudster Jailed in Absentia over Fake ID Scam

UK News

Can You ID This Man? Police Hunt Suspect Over Birmingham Sexual Assault

UK News

Can You ID This Man? Police Hunt Suspect Over Birmingham Sexual Assault

UK News
MORE FOR YOU

CHEMICAL AND KNIFE ATTACK Teen Filmed Brutal School Knife Attack After Spraying Classmate with Noxious Substance

UK News

Teen Filmed Brutal School Knife Attack After Spraying Classmate with Noxious Substance

UK News

DRUGS EMPIRE Canterbury Drug Dealer Slammed with Jail Sentence After Police Sting

UK News

Canterbury Drug Dealer Slammed with Jail Sentence After Police Sting

UK News

BUS DAMAGED Police Hunt Man After Bus Window Smashed in Birmingham

UK News

Police Hunt Man After Bus Window Smashed in Birmingham

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Joey Essex Southampton

Joey Essex Southampton

Travel
Joey Essex Southampton

Joey Essex Southampton

Travel
Breaking

Hampshire Fire and Rescue in Germany @Interschutz2015

Travel
Breaking

Hampshire Fire and Rescue in Germany @Interschutz2015

Travel
Sailsbury Plain Three Army Truck Crash 20 Injured

20 Soldiers Hurt in Shocking Salisbury Plain Army Truck Crash

Travel
Sailsbury Plain Three Army Truck Crash 20 Injured

20 Soldiers Hurt in Shocking Salisbury Plain Army Truck Crash

Travel
Watch Live