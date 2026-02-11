Fur-tastic Feats Recognised

Teams battled it out for top honours in obedience, criminal work, and tracking in a fierce in-house trial. Special awards were handed to the cream of the crop for their hard graft and sharp skills.

Sergeant Praises Canine Champions

Sergeant Jon Harwood said: “Each year, as part of our national standards, all police dogs and their handlers must be re-licensed to ensure they remain safe, effective, and fully capable in their roles. These assessments test obedience, agility, and specialist skills such as tracking and searching. As part of this process, we hold our own in‑house dog trials and recognise the top‑performing team.”

“I’m incredibly proud of our police dogs and their handlers. These trials add an element of fun while also providing valuable training for our general-purpose dogs.

“Being a dog handler is very different from the average policing role—you literally take your work home. Our dogs live with us, eat with us, and need the same care, exercise, and attention as any household pet, and then some.

“It’s a significant lifestyle change not just for the handler but for their whole family, and we want to take this opportunity to acknowledge and thank them as well.”

Meet the Top Dogs

PC Craig Head and PD Vagus scooped the Chief Constable Award and Best Nose, backed by Police and Crime Commissioner Philip Wilkinson.

PC Leanne Kavangh and PD Stan clinched the top prize for criminal work, recognised by Assistant Chief Constable Deb Smith.

and clinched the top prize for criminal work, recognised by Assistant Chief Constable Deb Smith. PC Vicki Pegrum and PD Texa took home the obedience award.

These heroic hounds and their devoted handlers continue to keep Wiltshire safe—one sniff at a time.