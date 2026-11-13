A police drone weighing more than seven kilograms plunged nearly 400 feet onto a residential road in Nottinghamshire after one of its motor arms folded during flight, an official investigation has revealed.

The DJI Matrice 300 was being used by emergency services to search for suspects in West Bridgford when it suddenly spun out of control and crashed at around 4.23am on 1 June 2026.

Nobody was injured, but investigators warned that the impact could have proved fatal had the aircraft struck someone on the ground.

The Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB), which published its findings on Thursday (12 November), identified a failure involving the drone’s rear right folding motor arm.

Crucially, the operator’s pre-flight checklist did not require pilots to confirm that the aircraft’s folding arms were securely locked before every flight.

Drone crashed just nine seconds after warning

The aircraft had been airborne for just over four minutes when its controller displayed a warning instructing the pilot to land and check the security of the motor arm sleeves.

At the time, the drone was flying approximately 380 feet above the ground and around 355 metres from its pilot.

The pilot began bringing the aircraft back towards its landing site.

However, just nine seconds later, several additional warnings appeared, including a propulsion system fault and an instruction to carry out a forced landing.

The drone began spinning uncontrollably before rapidly descending and striking a residential street.

Wreckage was scattered across approximately 20 metres of road, while the aircraft’s batteries were thrown onto a nearby footpath.

The drone was destroyed beyond economic repair.

Manufacturer identifies unsecured motor arm

An examination of the wreckage found that three of the aircraft’s four motor arm locking collars remained secured.

The rear right collar, however, had become detached from its threaded fitting.

An investigation by manufacturer DJI concluded that the rear right motor arm had not been correctly installed, allowing it to fold during flight.

The AAIB also examined the police operator’s procedures and found that its pre-flight checklist did not include a requirement to physically check the arm locking mechanisms before every flight.

Although the pilot had positioned the arms at the beginning of his shift, the locking mechanisms were not specifically checked again before the accident flight.

Investigators also identified shortcomings in the recording and verification of pre-flight checks.

Safety warnings issued to police drone operators

Following the crash, the police operator introduced revised safety procedures requiring mandatory checks of all folding motor arms before take-off.

The new requirements include ensuring locking collars are correctly aligned, properly tightened and free from damage.

Where another pilot or observer is available, an additional check must also be carried out.

The National Police Chiefs’ Council subsequently circulated safety guidance to police forces operating the DJI M300 and made recommendations aimed at strengthening pre-flight inspections.

The incident has raised concerns about the risk posed by relatively heavy drones operating above residential streets.

Three similar DJI drone crashes investigated in 2021

The latest accident is not the first time the AAIB has investigated a DJI Matrice 300 losing control because of an unsecured motor arm.

Three similar incidents occurred in England during 2021, including crashes in Manchester, Gloucestershire and Chester.

In one incident in Old Trafford, Manchester, an aircraft suffered rotor failure after a folding arm moved backwards during flight.

Another Matrice 300 crashed during an aerial search at Blacon, Chester, after one of its arms folded shortly after take-off.

The AAIB’s latest investigation reinforces the importance of physically checking folding-arm locking mechanisms before flight, particularly when aircraft are being operated near members of the public.