Bexleyheath Broadway is under lockdown today as Bexley Police enforce a Section 35 Dispersal Order until 10pm to tackle rising tensions linked to the viral “Bexley Wars” trend.

‘Red vs Blue’ School Wars Spark Police Action

Neighbourhood Inspector Jarman signed off the order after spotting alarming social media posts encouraging pupils to carry weapons and confront rival schools. These posts are part of the wider “Red vs Blue” school clashes making rounds online.

The Met says the order gives officers the power to break up groups they fear may cause anti-social behaviour. But police insist this is a preventative move — no actual incidents have been confirmed in Bexleyheath yet.

Police Monitor, Social Media Accounts Banned

Joint effort with local schools and South East Basic Command Unit underway

About a dozen social media accounts were suspended for threatening violence

Strict policing plan ready to disrupt any trouble linked to the trend

“Arrest, charge and conviction for violence or carrying weapons could lead to jail and long-term damage to futures,” police warned.

Young people are urged to steer clear of involvement. Residents with tips can ring 101 or send anonymous info to Crimestoppers. In an emergency, call 999 immediately.

