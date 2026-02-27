Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

RED AND BLUE SOCIAL WARS Bexley Police Clamp Down on ‘Bexley Wars’ with Dispersal Order

Bexleyheath Broadway is under lockdown today as Bexley Police enforce a Section 35 Dispersal Order...

Published: 2:05 pm February 27, 2026
Updated: 5:07 pm February 27, 2026

Bexleyheath Broadway is under lockdown today as Bexley Police enforce a Section 35 Dispersal Order until 10pm to tackle rising tensions linked to the viral “Bexley Wars” trend.

‘Red vs Blue’ School Wars Spark Police Action

Neighbourhood Inspector Jarman signed off the order after spotting alarming social media posts encouraging pupils to carry weapons and confront rival schools. These posts are part of the wider “Red vs Blue” school clashes making rounds online.

The Met says the order gives officers the power to break up groups they fear may cause anti-social behaviour. But police insist this is a preventative move — no actual incidents have been confirmed in Bexleyheath yet.

Police Monitor, Social Media Accounts Banned

  • Joint effort with local schools and South East Basic Command Unit underway
  • About a dozen social media accounts were suspended for threatening violence
  • Strict policing plan ready to disrupt any trouble linked to the trend

“Arrest, charge and conviction for violence or carrying weapons could lead to jail and long-term damage to futures,” police warned.

Young people are urged to steer clear of involvement. Residents with tips can ring 101 or send anonymous info to Crimestoppers. In an emergency, call 999 immediately.

More news from Bexley

Related News

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE

DON"T BE A SHEEP Police Shut Down Rumours of Croydon ‘School War’

UK News

RED AND BLUE SOCIAL WARS Bexley Police Clamp Down on ‘Bexley Wars’ with Dispersal Order

UK News

BEEF Two Men Locked Up After Good Samaritan Stabbed at Asda Express

UK News

WILDWEST ‘South London Wars’ Set to Spark School Showdowns

UK News

MURDER ARRESTS Two More Teens Nabbed in Smethwick Stabbing Murder Probe

UK News

SPECIAL POWERS Met Police Deploy Special Powers Amid ‘Red vs Blue’ School Fight Chaos in Greenwich

UK News

AIR MILES ANDY EX Sarah Ferguson’s Secret Plea: First Class Flight Upgrade From Jeffrey Epstein Revealed

UK News

STABBED IN THE NECK 13-Year-Old Boy Faces Court Over Brutal Stabbing Attack at London School

UK News

PREDATORY OFFENDER Paedophile Nabbed at Gatwick Trying to Meet 14-Year-Old Victim

UK News

How Lotto Advertising Has Changed Over Time

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

TOUCH AND GO Soham Killer Ian Huntley Clings to Life After Brutal Prison Beating

UK News

Soham Killer Ian Huntley Clings to Life After Brutal Prison Beating

UK News

FAILED TO STOP MANHUNT Police Hunt Man Who Fled After Child Seriously Injured in Reading Crash

UK News

Police Hunt Man Who Fled After Child Seriously Injured in Reading Crash

UK News

Man and Woman Arrested After Shocking Paramedic Attack in Swindon

UK News

Man and Woman Arrested After Shocking Paramedic Attack in Swindon

UK News
MORE FOR YOU

HEART OF DEFENCE King Makes First Royal Visit to Northwood Military HQ

UK News

King Makes First Royal Visit to Northwood Military HQ

UK News

TWO YEAR OLD SAVED Two-Year-Old Girl Saved by Armed Police in Dramatic Rescue

UK News

Two-Year-Old Girl Saved by Armed Police in Dramatic Rescue

UK News

ARSON ATTACK Hero Cops Run Into Flames to Save Hotel Guests

UK News

Hero Cops Run Into Flames to Save Hotel Guests

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP

MISCOUNT COVER UP Met Officer Sacked for Abuse, Sexual Misconduct and Cover-Up

UK News

Met Officer Sacked for Abuse, Sexual Misconduct and Cover-Up

UK News

MAJOR STING Medway Drug Kingpins Sent Down After Major Police Sting

UK News

Medway Drug Kingpins Sent Down After Major Police Sting

UK News

TRAGIC CRASH Met Police Trainee Dies in High-Speed Crash: Suicide Confirmed

UK News

Met Police Trainee Dies in High-Speed Crash: Suicide Confirmed

UK News
Watch Live