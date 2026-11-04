Police have denied deliberately flying a helicopter in a penis-shaped pattern over Hampshire after a resident spotted the unusual route on a flight-tracking website.

The National Police Air Service (NPAS) was forced to explain the aircraft’s movements after tracking data showed a series of loops and turns resembling male genitalia above Blackbushe Airport, near Fleet.

But the service insists the suggestive shape was entirely coincidental, explaining that the helicopter was helping Thames Valley Police search for a vehicle that had failed to stop for officers.

Police helicopter wakes sleeping child in Fleet

The unusual flight path came to light after Gordon Bird, 53, of Ancells Farm in Fleet, complained about a helicopter repeatedly circling his neighbourhood at around 11pm on Monday, 2 November.

Mr Bird said the noise woke his two-year-old daughter and continued for approximately 15 to 20 minutes.

Curious about the aircraft’s movements, he checked an online flight-tracking website.

What he discovered left him stunned.

The route appeared to show the police helicopter tracing an enormous phallic outline above Blackbushe Airport before continuing to circle over residential areas.

According to the tracking information, the aircraft subsequently returned to its base at Redhill in Surrey.

Resident questions use of police resources

Speaking to the BBC, Mr Bird said he had checked the helicopter’s movements because of the noise over his home.

He explained that the aircraft had been circling above the estate for up to 20 minutes, while the entire flight lasted around an hour.

Mr Bird said helicopters flying nearby could cause his home to vibrate and the windows to rattle.

Although he was not angry, he questioned whether police resources had been used appropriately.

“I’m not angry, I am upset at the waste of resources,” he said.

National Police Air Service denies deliberate flight pattern

NPAS rejected suggestions that its crew had deliberately flown the unusual route.

The service said the helicopter had been deployed to assist Thames Valley Police in locating a vehicle whose driver had failed to stop.

Officers aboard the aircraft were directed to examine particular roads, junctions and locations identified by police teams on the ground.

An NPAS spokesperson explained that police helicopter operations are unpredictable and cannot follow fixed flight paths because crews must react to developing incidents.

The service said: “The flight was conducted for a legitimate policing purpose, in support of Thames Valley Police.”

Police acknowledge unusual shape on flight-tracking map

In correspondence with Mr Bird, NPAS acknowledged the disruption caused by the helicopter and expressed understanding about his daughter being woken.

It also recognised that the flight-tracking image could appear unusual to members of the public.

The service described it as unfortunate that the route resembled a particular shape when displayed on public tracking websites.

NPAS maintained that the aircraft was carrying out a legitimate police operation rather than deliberately creating the outline.

The service provides helicopter and fixed-wing aircraft support to police forces across England and Wales, including searches for suspects, missing people and vehicles.

There has been no suggestion of misconduct by the helicopter crew, and the tracking image alone does not establish that the flight pattern was intentional.