Devon & Cornwall Police are urgently searching for Thomas Smith, 47, wanted in connection with a stalking report. The public’s help is crucial to track down this man from Torquay.

What We Know About Thomas Smith

Age: 47

Height: 5ft 9ins

Build: Slim

Hair: Short brown

Facial hair: Dark beard

Ethnicity: White

Police Plea: Spot Him? Don’t Approach, Call 999

Officers are actively investigating but urgently want anyone who spots Smith to contact the police immediately on 999. Do not approach him. Quote crime reference 50260019134.

Pass Info Anonymously

For those preferring anonymity, you can tip off the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Alternatively, submit information online: https://orlo.uk/tg4Lu.

The public’s vigilance could be key to catching a man wanted for stalking. Stay sharp, stay safe, and report any sightings promptly.