Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

WANTED Police Hunt 47-Year-Old Man in Torquay Over Stalking Allegations

Devon & Cornwall Police are urgently searching for Thomas Smith, 47, wanted in connection with...

Published: 10:42 am February 16, 2026
Updated: 10:42 am February 16, 2026

Devon & Cornwall Police are urgently searching for Thomas Smith, 47, wanted in connection with a stalking report. The public’s help is crucial to track down this man from Torquay.

What We Know About Thomas Smith

  • Age: 47
  • Height: 5ft 9ins
  • Build: Slim
  • Hair: Short brown
  • Facial hair: Dark beard
  • Ethnicity: White

Police Plea: Spot Him? Don’t Approach, Call 999

Officers are actively investigating but urgently want anyone who spots Smith to contact the police immediately on 999. Do not approach him. Quote crime reference 50260019134.

Pass Info Anonymously

For those preferring anonymity, you can tip off the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Alternatively, submit information online: https://orlo.uk/tg4Lu.

The public’s vigilance could be key to catching a man wanted for stalking. Stay sharp, stay safe, and report any sightings promptly.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

Topics :Uk

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE

COACH RAGE HORROR UK: Man Rushed to Hospital After Stabbing on M6 Toll Coach

Breaking News

UK: Man Found Injured on Bell Green Street — Police Launch Investigation

UK News

Wiltshire: UK: Air Ambulance Touches Down After Cardiac Arrest Outside Swindon Asda

UK News

Britain Buried Under Snow! Yellow Warnings Blanket Most of UK as Rain Turns to Ice

UK News

UK: Man Dies After Dashing Into Floodwater During Police Chase in Derbyshire

UK News

REMAINS IN PLACE UK: Smoke Alert in Canterbury: Residents Told to Keep Windows and Doors Shut

UK News

JUSTICE SERVED 64-Year-Old Sentenced for Shocking 1990s Rape in Horsham

Travel

TWO KILLED

HORROR CRASH CLAIMS TWO HGV Driver Arrested After Fatal Crash Kills Two Women on A10

Travel
Bin Fire in Deal Quickly Extinguished by Kent Fire and Rescue

ONE PERSON RUSHED TO HOSPITIAL London: Car Goes Up in Flames on M20 Near Ashford

Travel
Huyton Stabbing Leaves Two Injured and Sparks Police Shooting: IOPC Launches Investigation

HIGH STAKES Tragic Crash in Liverpool: Man, 23, Dies After Colliding with Police Van

Travel
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

TRAGIC END UK: Body of Man in 60s Recovered from Ramsgate Marina

UK News

UK: Body of Man in 60s Recovered from Ramsgate Marina

UK News

POWERCUT UK: Power Cut Chaos After Man Scales Pylon Near Brighouse Supermarket

UK News

UK: Power Cut Chaos After Man Scales Pylon Near Brighouse Supermarket

UK News

PECKHAM BLOODBATH Murder Probe Launched After Teen Fatally Stabbed in Peckham

UK News

Murder Probe Launched After Teen Fatally Stabbed in Peckham

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Newly Released Court Documents Reveal Connections To High-profile Figures In Epstein Case

EPSTEIN SCANDAL UK: All of the Epstein files have now been released, according to US Attorney General Pam Bondi

UK News
Newly Released Court Documents Reveal Connections To High-profile Figures In Epstein Case

UK: All of the Epstein files have now been released, according to US Attorney General Pam Bondi

UK News

A man has been jailed for a brutal assault outside a Blackburn Vue Cinema

UK News

A man has been jailed for a brutal assault outside a Blackburn Vue Cinema

UK News

MAJOR BLAZE UK: Massive Fire Breaks Out on Battersea Park Road

UK News

UK: Massive Fire Breaks Out on Battersea Park Road

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP

POLICE RENEW APPEAL Urgent: Missing Teen From Maidstone Last Spotted Near Canterbury Woods

UK News

Urgent: Missing Teen From Maidstone Last Spotted Near Canterbury Woods

UK News

VILE PREDATOR Drug Dealer Jailed After Shocking Attack on Woman Outside Peterborough Surgery

UK News

Drug Dealer Jailed After Shocking Attack on Woman Outside Peterborough Surgery

UK News

HEADON HORROR SMASH UK: Serious Crash Shuts A30 London Road in Bagshot

UK News

UK: Serious Crash Shuts A30 London Road in Bagshot

UK News
Watch Live