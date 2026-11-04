Police have launched an appeal to identify a group of diners suspected of leaving a Manchester restaurant without paying a bill of approximately £400.

The alleged dine-and-dash incident happened at Sakura restaurant on Cheetham Hill Road at around 7.45pm on Tuesday, 27 October 2026.

Greater Manchester Police is investigating reports that customers left the premises without settling their bill.

Officers have released images of people they believe could assist with their enquiries.

Police release images following £400 restaurant bill

Detectives are asking members of the public to help identify those pictured as they investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The restaurant, situated on Cheetham Hill Road, is understood to have been left with an unpaid bill worth approximately £400.

Police have not confirmed how many diners were involved or whether the group left together.

No arrests or charges have been announced in the information released.

The people pictured in the appeal are being sought because officers believe they may hold information relevant to the investigation. Their appearance in the images does not establish that they have committed an offence.

Greater Manchester Police appeal for information

Officers are urging anyone who recognises the people in the released images, witnessed the incident or has information that could assist the investigation to come forward.

Anyone with information can contact Greater Manchester Police by calling 101 or through the Live Chat service on the force’s website.

The police reference is CRI/06A1/0022709/26.

Information can also be passed anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

The investigation remains ongoing.