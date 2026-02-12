West Midlands Police are on the lookout for a man linked to an attack on a bus in Alum Rock Road, Birmingham. The culprit kicked out the upper deck rear window at around 6.10pm on 23 January.

Damaged Bus Causes Stir

The smashed window left passengers shocked and authorities scrambling for answers. Police have released images of the suspect and urged anyone with information to come forward.

How to Help

If you recognise the man or have any details, contact West Midlands Police immediately. Use the Live Chat on the official website or call 101. Quote reference number 20/122514/26.