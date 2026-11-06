Detectives investigating an attempted murder in north London have named a man they urgently want to trace after two men were shot and a third was stabbed.

The Metropolitan Police are appealing for help to locate Nacoli Bravo, 40, from the Lewisham area, in connection with the investigation into violence in Parkfield Street, Islington.

Officers were called shortly after 10.25pm on Tuesday, 27 October, following reports of a shooting.

Two men, aged 33 and 27, were subsequently found suffering from gunshot wounds. Both were taken to hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

A third man, aged 36, was also found with stab wounds and taken to hospital. His injuries were not considered life-changing.

Detectives have now publicly named Bravo as someone they urgently need to locate as enquiries into the incident continue.

Detective Chief Inspector John Cowell, who is leading the investigation, said: “This is a fast-moving investigation, and our team have worked tirelessly to build a picture of the incident.

“We are looking for the public’s help to locate Nacoli Bravo in connection with our ongoing enquiries.

“If anyone has any information on his whereabouts, please contact police immediately.”

Police have warned members of the public not to approach Bravo if they see him and instead to call 999 immediately.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts or movements should contact police on 999, quoting 7386/27OCT.

Information can also be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

The investigation remains ongoing.