West Midlands Police are on the hunt for a man after a woman suffered multiple stab wounds in Coventry early today (18 February).

Woman Found Bleeding on Swanswell Street

Officers were called to a Swanswell Street address just before 4.30am. A woman in her 20s was found with serious injuries and rushed to the hospital, where she remains in a critical condition.

Prime Suspect Identified

Police have named 21-year-old Deara Sadiq from Coventry as the main suspect. They urge anyone with information to contact them immediately but warn against approaching Sadiq.

Call 999 with reference 20/151390/26

Any tip-offs could help catch this dangerous suspect and bring justice for the victim.