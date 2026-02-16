Police Hunt Man in Shocking Gloucester Sexual Assault

Police have released CCTV footage seeking a man linked to a sexual assault on a 17-year-old girl in Gloucester. The disturbing incident took place on Westgate Street, near McDonald’s, between 7pm and 8pm on Wednesday, 7 January.

Girl Recognised Attacker Before Assault

The teenager approached the man to exchange pleasantries but was then pulled into a shop doorway. Officers say the man held her in a hug, attempted to kiss her, and touched her inappropriately beneath her clothing without consent.

The girl resisted, telling him to stop. A group of nearby males intervened, also telling the man to back off. The victim was then able to leave with her friends.

Police Appeal for Information

Officers believe the suspect is around 17 or 18 years old. The girl did not know him personally. Police urge anyone who recognises the man in the released CCTV or has information to come forward.

Contact police via their website or call 101, quoting incident 298 of 8 January.