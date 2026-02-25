Avon & Somerset Police have launched an urgent appeal to find a man linked to a suspected hate crime at a mosque in Bristol. The disturbing incident took place during prayer in the first week of Ramadan.

Bacon Left on Mosque Door Sparks Hate Crime Probe

Shockingly, bacon was placed on a glass door of the mosque on Cheltenham Road, Montpelier, a clear act of provocation given the religious context. The police are treating this as a hate crime and are following up CCTV footage and witness statements.

Who Is This Man? Police Want Answers

Officers have released an image of a suspect described as a bald man wearing high-visibility trousers and a dark jacket. They believe he might hold key information to help their investigation and are appealing to the public for any clues.

How to Help

Contact Avon & Somerset Police on 101, quoting reference 5226049136

Complete the police online appeals form

Or report anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111

Increased patrols are now in place to reassure the community, and police remain in contact with victims and local mosques. If you recognise the man or have any info, don’t stay silent.

More news from Bristol