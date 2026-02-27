Watch Live

FAILED TO STOP MANHUNT Police Hunt Man Who Fled After Child Seriously Injured in Reading Crash

Thames Valley Police are on the lookout for Matthew Haylett, 33, after a hit-and-run left...

Published: 3:04 pm February 27, 2026
Updated: 3:04 pm February 27, 2026

Thames Valley Police are on the lookout for Matthew Haylett, 33, after a hit-and-run left a child with life-changing injuries in Reading.

Crash Details and Urgent Appeal

The incident happened on Thursday, 26 February 2026, when Haylett failed to stop at the scene of a serious injury road traffic collision. The victim, a child, remains in the hospital with severe injuries.

Haylett may also be known as Matthew Harris, so police are warning the public he could be using an alias.

 

Who Is Matthew Haylett?

  • White male, aged 33
  • Black hair and black beard
  • Last seen wearing a baseball cap and dark clothing

Police Plea for Help

“We’re urging anyone with any information about Matthew’s whereabouts to please come forward and speak to us,” said Sergeant Matt Cadmore. “No matter how small, every detail might help us to locate him.”

If you have any information, call 999 and quote reference 43260097181. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

