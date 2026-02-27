Thames Valley Police are on the lookout for Matthew Haylett, 33, after a hit-and-run left a child with life-changing injuries in Reading.

Crash Details and Urgent Appeal

The incident happened on Thursday, 26 February 2026, when Haylett failed to stop at the scene of a serious injury road traffic collision. The victim, a child, remains in the hospital with severe injuries.

Haylett may also be known as Matthew Harris, so police are warning the public he could be using an alias.

Who Is Matthew Haylett?

White male, aged 33

Black hair and black beard

Last seen wearing a baseball cap and dark clothing

Police Plea for Help

“We’re urging anyone with any information about Matthew’s whereabouts to please come forward and speak to us,” said Sergeant Matt Cadmore. “No matter how small, every detail might help us to locate him.”

If you have any information, call 999 and quote reference 43260097181. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

