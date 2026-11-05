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MOST WANTED Police hunt Mark Fada, 31, over suspected violent assault, e-bike robbery and thefts in Bicester

Police are appealing for help to find a 31-year-old man wanted in connection with a series of suspected offences in Bicester, including a violent assault that left a man needing stitches and an alleged robbery involving a teenage boy threatened with a broken bottle.

Thames Valley Police has named the wanted man as Mark Fada, who is believed to frequent the Oxfordshire town.

Officers have warned members of the public not to approach him if they see him, but to call 999 immediately.

The investigation concerns several incidents between 6 July and 17 August 2026, including suspected violence, robbery, criminal damage and shoplifting.

Man suffered facial injury during Orchard Way incident

Police believe Fada was involved in an altercation in Orchard Way, Bicester, on 10 July.

During the incident, a man in his thirties was allegedly struck with an unknown weapon, leaving him with a substantial cut to his face that required stitches.

A vehicle was also damaged.

Two other people have been arrested in connection with the incident.

One was released on police bail, while the other remains under investigation.

Teenager allegedly threatened with broken bottle during e-bike robbery

Detectives are also investigating an incident outside Tesco on Lakeview Drive on 6 July.

Police believe Fada threatened a teenage boy with a broken beer bottle before stealing his electric bicycle.

On the same day, a separate incident was reported at Your Co-op Food in Whitelands.

Officers believe Fada stole a bottle of Coca-Cola after allegedly attempting to take a basket of groceries.

During the incident, a security guard was pushed and threatened by a man who claimed to have a weapon.

No weapon was seen.

Police investigate further suspected shoplifting

The investigation also covers reported thefts at two other times during the summer.

Police believe Fada stole selected goods from Nike at Bicester Shopping Park on Kelso Road on 26 July.

He is also suspected of stealing items from the Co-op store in Whitelands on 17 August.

The force has not confirmed the value of the goods allegedly taken.

Police release description of wanted man

Fada is described as approximately 5ft 7ins (170cm) tall and of slim build.

He is known to spend time in Bicester, and officers believe members of the public may have information about his whereabouts.

Detective Constable Ellener Kitching, of Oxfordshire CID, said: “We are appealing for the public’s help to find Mark Fada, who is wanted in connection with multiple serious offences, and believe information from the public could assist our enquiries.”

She warned: “If you see Fada, do not approach him and call 999 instead.”

Police are urging anyone who knows where Fada is staying, or who has recently seen him, to contact officers.

How to contact Thames Valley Police

Anyone with information about Mark Fada’s whereabouts should call 101 or submit a report through the Thames Valley Police website.

The investigation reference is 43260350850.

People wishing to remain anonymous can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

The appeal was issued by Thames Valley Police on Wednesday, 4 November 2026.

Fada is wanted in connection with the reported incidents. The allegations have not been proven in court.

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