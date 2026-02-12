Detectives have released a CCTV image after a woman was sexually assaulted at Bank Underground station. The shocking attack happened at around 10.15am on Thursday, 27 November, as the victim was heading up the escalator to exit the station.

The brave woman confronted her attacker, who quickly fled back down the escalator. Police believe the man pictured could hold vital clues to cracking the case.

Do You Recognise This Man?

British Transport Police are urging anyone who knows the suspect to come forward. If you recognise him, text 61016 or call 0800 40 50 40. Make sure to quote reference 223 of 27 November.

Help bring this creep to justice and keep our Tube safe.