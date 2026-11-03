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MOST WANTED Police hunt six wanted men across West Yorkshire as public urged to help trace suspects

Police are appealing for help to trace six men wanted in West Yorkshire in connection with offences including robbery, burglary, breaches of court orders and recalls to prison.

West Yorkshire Police have published appeals seeking information about the men’s whereabouts, with enquiries focused on areas including Leeds, Bradford and Kirklees.

The individuals are being sought for different reasons, including suspected offences and breaches of licence conditions.

Police have urged anyone who recognises them or knows where they may be staying to come forward.

Christopher Stalker, 41, Leeds

Christopher Stalker is wanted for allegedly breaching the conditions of the sex offenders register following his release from prison.

Police say the 41-year-old has failed to comply with registration requirements and officers have carried out extensive enquiries to locate him.

Investigators believe he may be in the Armley or Holbeck areas of Leeds.

Police reference: 13260499664

Kibriya Ahmed, 42, Kirklees

Officers are searching for Kibriya Ahmed in connection with an alleged breach of a non-molestation order.

The 42-year-old has connections in Rochdale and Manchester.

The police appeal originally related to concerns about two missing children in Kirklees. Both children have since been found, but officers confirmed on 30 October that enquiries to locate Ahmed were continuing.

Police reference: 13260586098

Riley Lister, Leeds and Bradford

Riley Lister is wanted on recall to prison.

He is from the Yeadon area of Leeds and is also believed to have connections in Bradford.

Police say enquiries have been carried out to locate him and are asking anyone with information to contact officers.

Police reference: 13260416379

Levi Brogden, 29, Leeds

Police want to speak to Levi Brogden in connection with a robbery and several reported shop theft offences in Leeds.

The 29-year-old is described as approximately 6ft tall and of slim build. Police previously reported scratches to his neck.

He has links across south Leeds, is known to visit the city centre and has reportedly been seen around Bradford city centre.

Officers say they have carried out numerous enquiries and are now seeking public assistance.

Police reference: 13260367975

Nathan Allwood, 23, Bradford

Nathan Allwood is wanted by officers investigating allegations of shoplifting, theft and burglary.

The 23-year-old is known to have connections in the Keighley and Shipley areas.

Bradford officers have appealed for information after attempts to locate him.

Police reference: 13260487398

Jack Duke, 22, Leeds

Jack Duke is wanted on recall to prison after allegedly breaching his licence conditions.

The 22-year-old is from the Leeds area.

Police issued an appeal on 13 October requesting information about his whereabouts.

Police reference: 13260404245

How to contact West Yorkshire Police

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of any of the six men is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting the relevant crime reference number.

Information can also be submitted through the force’s online Live Chat service at:

https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/LiveChat

People who wish to remain anonymous can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Members of the public should not attempt to detain anyone themselves.

 

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