Dumbbells nicked from the Firth Road driveway

Police are on the lookout after dumbbells were stolen from outside a house on Firth Road, Retford. The incident took place at around 10.45 am on 6 January.

Crucial CCTV snaps released

Officers have been digging through CCTV footage and following local leads. Now, they’ve issued images of two people they want to speak to who might crack the case.

Got info? Speak up!

If you recognise the suspects or know anything, call police on 101 quoting occurrence number 26*13796. You can also give info anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.