SUPERMARKET SWEEP Police Hunt Two Women After Supermarket Robbery in Walsall

Do you recognise these two women? Cops want to speak to them over a robbery...

Published: 2:03 am February 20, 2026
Updated: 2:03 am February 20, 2026

Do you recognise these two women? Cops want to speak to them over a robbery at a Wisemore supermarket in Walsall.

The incident happened just after 6.30pm on 23 December. Two staff members were assaulted during the raid, but thankfully, neither suffered serious injuries.

Officers Seek Help to ID Suspects

Police have been working hard to identify those involved. Now, they are urging the public to come forward if they know who these women are.

If you have any information, call 101 or message via Live Chat quoting crime reference 20/485458/25.

