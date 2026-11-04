Police have identified a woman they wanted to speak to following an alleged assault on a security guard at a Tesco store in Plymouth.

Devon and Cornwall Police issued a public appeal on Wednesday, 4 November, after a member of store security was reportedly verbally abused and spat at during an incident in Notte Street.

The incident happened on the afternoon of Tuesday, 8 September 2026.

Officers said a security worker had approached a man and a woman inside the supermarket after noticing what appeared to be suspicious activity.

Following a confrontation, the woman allegedly became abusive towards the employee before spitting onto his clothing.

The man and woman then left the premises.

Police issue CCTV appeal following Plymouth Tesco incident

Detectives investigating the alleged assault released an image of a woman they believed could help with their enquiries.

Members of the public were initially asked to help identify her, quoting police reference 50260240790.

However, Devon and Cornwall Police subsequently confirmed that the woman had been identified following the appeal.

In an update issued later on Wednesday, the force said: “We have identified a woman we wished to speak to following an assault on 8 September at Tesco Express in Notte Street, Plymouth.”

Police thanked members of the public who supported the appeal.

Investigation into alleged assault

The force has not confirmed whether anyone has been arrested or charged in connection with the incident.

No further information has been released about the circumstances surrounding the alleged assault or whether the security worker suffered any injuries.

The original public identification appeal is no longer current following the police update.