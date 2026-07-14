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CORNWALL BLAZE Police investigate suspected arson after vintage Ford Escort destroyed in Cornwall blaze

Police investigate suspected arson after vintage Ford Escort destroyed in Cornwall blaze

Police are appealing for witnesses after a suspected arson attack destroyed a vintage Ford Escort near Liskeard.

Emergency services were called to Turnpike Place, Lamellion, at around 6am on Saturday, 11 July, after reports of a vehicle on fire.

Firefighters from Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service attended the scene and extinguished the blaze, but the classic Ford Escort was completely destroyed.

Devon and Cornwall Police have now launched an investigation and are treating the fire as suspected arson.

Detectives are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident or has information that could assist the investigation to come forward.

Officers are particularly keen to hear from residents or motorists who may have CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage from the area around the time of the fire.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Devon and Cornwall Police via its website or by calling 101, quoting reference 50260181052.

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