Police Launch Manhunt for Dangerous Wiltshire Fugitive

Leon Fitzpatrick: On the Run and Dangerous

Wiltshire Police are urgently hunting 23-year-old Leon Fitzpatrick, a high-risk fugitive with strong links to Ludgershall. The slim, tattooed man is believed to be roaming around Wiltshire or neighbouring Hampshire, evading capture.

Spot Him? Don’t Approach!

Fitzpatrick is about 5ft 7in tall, with several tattoos — including a distinctive mark above his left eye. Police warn the public not to get close under any circumstances.

“We are appealing for information about Leon Fitzpatrick, 23, who is wanted for recall to prison,” a Wiltshire Police spokesperson said. “If you know where he is, please do not approach him, but instead immediately call 999.”

Keep Wiltshire and Hampshire Safe

If you spot Fitzpatrick, ring 999 immediately. Do not confront him — let law enforcement experts do their job and keep the community safe.

