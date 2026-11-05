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FIND DARREN Police launch urgent appeal to find missing man Darren Emptage, 60, last seen near Snodland

Kent Police is appealing for the public’s help to find a 60-year-old man who has gone missing from Burham.

Darren Emptage was reported missing on Thursday, 5 November 2026, after last being seen walking from the Court Road area towards Snodland.

Officers are concerned to establish his whereabouts and have urged anyone with information to come forward.

Darren Emptage last seen walking towards Snodland

Darren was last seen at approximately 8.40am on Thursday, travelling on foot from Court Road in Burham.

Police believe he may subsequently have visited two shops near the A228 in Snodland between 9.30am and 9.50am.

Officers are asking anyone who was in either area during those times to consider whether they saw him.

Police release description of missing man

Darren is described as white, approximately 5ft 7in tall, with a medium build, short brown hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing dark tracksuit bottoms, a grey or blue top, a black zip-up fleece and black shoes.

Police believe he may also be carrying a black backpack.

Anyone who recognises the description or has seen someone matching it is urged to contact Kent Police.

How to contact Kent Police

Anyone with critical information about Darren’s whereabouts should call 999 immediately, quoting reference 05-0401.

People with other information that could assist the search can contact Kent Police through the live chat facility on its official website or by calling 101.

Officers are particularly interested in sightings around Burham, Court Road, Snodland and the A228 on Thursday morning.

Anyone who may have relevant dashcam footage or CCTV from the area is also encouraged to review it and contact police if they identify anything that could help.

The search for Darren remains the subject of a police appeal in the information supplied.

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