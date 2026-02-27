Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

GRIM FIND Police Link Worcester Community Centre Fire to Murder Investigation After Body Found in Burning Garage

Police investigating a fatal fire in Worcester have confirmed they believe two separate blazes in...

Published: 9:08 am February 27, 2026
Updated: 9:08 am February 27, 2026

Police investigating a fatal fire in Worcester have confirmed they believe two separate blazes in the city are connected, including an incident at a Muslim community centre described as a suspected deliberate arson attack.

Emergency services were first called at around 6am on Thursday (26 February) to reports of a garage fire on Surman Street, off St Oswald’s Road, near The Tything. After extinguishing the flames, firefighters discovered the body of a man inside the building.

The victim has not yet been formally identified. A 34-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody.

Later the same morning, a second fire was reported at the Unity House Community Hub on Stanley Road — a community building next to Worcester Mosque. The owners, Worcester Muslim Welfare Association, described the incident as a “deliberate act of arson” and called for it to be investigated as a hate crime.

West Mercia Police have now confirmed they believe the two incidents are linked, although further details have not yet been disclosed.

A police spokesperson said:

“We currently believe this fire is connected to the incident on Surman Street.”

Detective Chief Inspector Gareth Lougher said a major investigation was underway following the discovery of the body.

“We have immediately launched a murder investigation following the discovery of a body in a garage in Worcester,” he said.
“At present we do not know the identity of the man who has sadly lost his life, but we are working hard to establish his formal identification.
“A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and he remains in custody.
“The community can expect to see an increase in officers in the area as we conduct extensive enquiries into the death of the man.”

The Surman Street scene was sealed off for much of the day, with crime scene investigators, police officers and specialist personnel in protective suits seen working at the location. Residents reported seeing smoke rising from behind the building earlier that morning.

The incidents come ahead of a planned far-right march scheduled to take place in Worcester on Saturday, raising concerns within sections of the community, although police have not confirmed any motive at this stage.

Investigations into both fires remain ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact West Mercia Police.

More news from Worcester

Related News

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

Topics :CrimeFire

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE

BUSTED Reading Drug Dealers Busted and Banged Up

UK News

CARER MURDER SHOCK Man Pleads Guilty to Manslaughter in Birmingham

UK News

MAJOR HAUL Bradford Drug Dealer Banged Up for 14 Years with £900k Heroin Haul

UK News

CLASS A TRAFFICKER Drug Dealer Jailed After £175k Heroin and Crack Bust in Newport

UK News

MAJOR OPERATION Drug Kingpin Caught: Man Extradited from Verona Pleads Guilty to Leading Cocaine Ring

UK News

BACK TO JAIL Drug Dealer Busted Twice in a Year, Back Behind Bars

UK News

TEAMWORK Prison Riot at HMP Whitemoor: Staff Keep Cool Under Fire

UK News

SERIAL SEX ATTACKER Chertsey Man Jailed for Rape and Strangulation in Berkshire

UK News

MIGRANT CRISIS Afghan Asylum Seeker Claims “Cultural Misunderstanding”

UK News

Tragic Death of Fertility Influencer After Treatment Gone Wrong

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

MISSING PERSON ALERT Paul Benfield Last Seen in Sevenoaks

UK News

Paul Benfield Last Seen in Sevenoaks

UK News

CASE SMASHED Six Men Found Guilty of Brutal Dewsbury Park Murder

UK News

Six Men Found Guilty of Brutal Dewsbury Park Murder

UK News

NEW FOR SPRING London’s Fire Boss Set to Stoke Flames in West Midlands

UK News

London’s Fire Boss Set to Stoke Flames in West Midlands

UK News
MORE FOR YOU

CHILD HIT BY VAN Young Child Hit by Van in Lower Earley Shocker

UK News

Young Child Hit by Van in Lower Earley Shocker

UK News

TRIBUTES PAID Young Woman in Broad Street Tent Dies After Life Support Cut

UK News

Young Woman in Broad Street Tent Dies After Life Support Cut

UK News

ATTACKER PICTURED Ian Huntley Brutally Smashed Over the Head with Metal Pole in Prison Attack

Breaking News

Ian Huntley Brutally Smashed Over the Head with Metal Pole in Prison Attack

Breaking News
MORE FROM UKNIP

ANGER AND SHAME Pro-Palestine Activists Deface Churchill Statue with ‘Zionist War Criminal’ Graffiti

Breaking News

Pro-Palestine Activists Deface Churchill Statue with ‘Zionist War Criminal’ Graffiti

Breaking News

How Digital Leisure Is Reshaping the Way People in the UK Spend Their Time Together

UK News

How Digital Leisure Is Reshaping the Way People in the UK Spend Their Time Together

UK News

Man Stabbed on Kent House Road in Early Morning Attack

UK News

Man Stabbed on Kent House Road in Early Morning Attack

UK News
Watch Live