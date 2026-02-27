Police investigating a fatal fire in Worcester have confirmed they believe two separate blazes in the city are connected, including an incident at a Muslim community centre described as a suspected deliberate arson attack.

Emergency services were first called at around 6am on Thursday (26 February) to reports of a garage fire on Surman Street, off St Oswald’s Road, near The Tything. After extinguishing the flames, firefighters discovered the body of a man inside the building.

The victim has not yet been formally identified. A 34-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody.

Later the same morning, a second fire was reported at the Unity House Community Hub on Stanley Road — a community building next to Worcester Mosque. The owners, Worcester Muslim Welfare Association, described the incident as a “deliberate act of arson” and called for it to be investigated as a hate crime.

West Mercia Police have now confirmed they believe the two incidents are linked, although further details have not yet been disclosed.

A police spokesperson said:

“We currently believe this fire is connected to the incident on Surman Street.”

Detective Chief Inspector Gareth Lougher said a major investigation was underway following the discovery of the body.

“We have immediately launched a murder investigation following the discovery of a body in a garage in Worcester,” he said.

“At present we do not know the identity of the man who has sadly lost his life, but we are working hard to establish his formal identification.

“A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and he remains in custody.

“The community can expect to see an increase in officers in the area as we conduct extensive enquiries into the death of the man.”

The Surman Street scene was sealed off for much of the day, with crime scene investigators, police officers and specialist personnel in protective suits seen working at the location. Residents reported seeing smoke rising from behind the building earlier that morning.

The incidents come ahead of a planned far-right march scheduled to take place in Worcester on Saturday, raising concerns within sections of the community, although police have not confirmed any motive at this stage.

Investigations into both fires remain ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact West Mercia Police.

