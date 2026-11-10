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TERROR PROBE Police Officer Killed and Bomb Disposal Expert Seriously Injured in Backpack Explosion in Spain

A police officer has been killed and another seriously injured after a backpack containing an explosive device detonated during an emergency operation following a shooting in northern Spain.

The explosion occurred in the city of Oviedo on Tuesday 10 November 2026, after officers responded to reports of a violent dispute between neighbours which had left a 17-year-old girl with gunshot wounds.

The officer who died, identified as Juan José, was a sub-inspector serving with Spain’s National Police canine unit.

A second officer, a specialist from the force’s bomb disposal unit, known as TEDAX, suffered catastrophic injuries and reportedly underwent the amputation of a leg.

Spanish authorities launched a major manhunt for the suspected gunman, who fled the scene following the shooting.

Explosive Device Found in Backpack After Shooting

Police were initially called to the Villafría area of Oviedo at approximately 7.30am local time following reports of gunfire during a dispute between neighbouring families.

Officers discovered a young woman who had sustained gunshot wounds.

The teenager was taken to the Central University Hospital of Asturias for treatment, where authorities subsequently confirmed her injuries were not life-threatening.

As police searched the area for the suspected attacker, they discovered a suspicious backpack near the entrance to a residential building.

The bag reportedly had a flashing light, prompting officers to call in specialist explosives detection teams.

Police dog handlers and TEDAX bomb disposal experts attended to examine the package.

According to Spanish National Police spokesman Pedro Aguado, the device exploded while officers were attempting to move it away from the building to protect nearby residents.

The blast killed the canine unit officer and left his bomb disposal colleague critically injured.

Bomb Disposal Officer Suffers Life-Changing Injuries

Spanish police union JUPOL confirmed that the officer who died was a sub-inspector from the National Police canine unit.

The second officer, who was serving with TEDAX, sustained extremely serious injuries.

The union reported that doctors had been forced to amputate one of his legs following the explosion.

He was being treated in hospital in a critical condition, according to the initial official accounts.

Police spokesman Pedro Aguado explained that officers had been attempting to remove the suspicious package from the residential building when it detonated.

The precise construction of the explosive device and how it was triggered have not yet been established publicly.

Armed Suspect Sought Following Deadly Explosion

A major police operation was launched across Oviedo as investigators searched for the man suspected of shooting the teenager and leaving the explosive device.

Officers cordoned off the area around the scene while specialist teams examined evidence.

Police believe the shooting and subsequent explosion may be connected.

Authorities have not released the suspect’s identity or confirmed whether he was personally responsible for detonating the device.

Police had not announced an arrest in the initial briefings.

Spanish Police Pay Tribute to Fallen Officer

Spain’s National Police paid tribute to their colleague following the fatal explosion.

In a statement published on X, the force expressed its condolences to Juan José’s family, friends and fellow officers.

“Our hearts are with his family, friends, colleagues and loved ones,” the statement said.

The death has prompted an outpouring of sympathy from police organisations and political figures across Spain.

JUPOL expressed its profound sorrow and said it was supporting the families of both officers.

The union also called attention to the serious injuries suffered by the bomb disposal specialist.

Political Leaders Express Condolences

Spanish opposition leader Alberto Núñez Feijóo, president of the People’s Party, described the incident as heartbreaking.

“What happened in Oviedo is heartbreaking,” he said.

“My condolences to the family of the officer who died and my best wishes for the recovery of the one who was seriously injured.”

The explosion has shocked the city, where a substantial police presence remained in place as investigators worked to establish the circumstances of the attack.

Investigation Continues

Spanish National Police are investigating the initial shooting, the origin of the explosive device and the circumstances surrounding the fatal blast.

Specialist units have been deployed to examine the scene while officers continue searching for the suspected attacker.

The investigation remains active, with authorities expected to provide further information as enquiries progress.

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