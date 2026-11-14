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STABBED IN THE NECK Police officer stabbed in neck in Romford as man, 21, arrested on suspicion of attempted murder

A Metropolitan Police officer has been stabbed in the neck while responding to a welfare call in Romford, east London, with a 21-year-old man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

Police were called to an address in Mawney Road at around 4.16pm on Friday (13 November) following concerns for the welfare of a man.

When officers arrived, they were confronted by a 21-year-old man allegedly armed with a sharp object.

During the confrontation, a male police officer was attacked and suffered a stab wound to his neck.

He was taken to hospital for treatment. His injuries were later assessed as neither life-threatening nor life-changing, and he has since been discharged.

 

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Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder

The 21-year-old was arrested at the scene on suspicion of attempted murder.

He remained in police custody following the incident as an investigation continued.

A police cordon was established around the Mawney Road address while investigators carried out enquiries.

The circumstances leading up to the confrontation have not been established publicly.

Officer discharged from hospital

The incident occurred while police were responding to reports concerning the welfare of a man at the property.

No further injuries have been reported.

Police have not confirmed whether the arrested man has been charged.

 

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