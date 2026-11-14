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LONDON BRIDGE SEX ATTACK Police release CCTV images after two passengers were sexually assaulted on trains from London Bridge

Detectives are investigating two separate sexual assaults on trains leaving London Bridge station after a man and a woman were targeted during evening journeys.

British Transport Police (BTP) have released CCTV images of two men they want to speak to as officers appeal for help identifying people who may have information about the attacks.

The incidents took place on separate services travelling towards Sevenoaks and Hayes in October.

Police have not suggested that the two assaults are linked.

Man sexually assaulted on London Bridge to Sevenoaks train

The first incident happened at around 7.10pm on Thursday, 15 October, aboard a service travelling from London Bridge to Sevenoaks in Kent.

According to British Transport Police, a man boarded the train and sat next to another male passenger.

He began speaking to the passenger before sexually assaulting him.

The man then left the train at Orpington railway station.

Detectives have released a CCTV image of a man they believe could hold information relevant to the investigation.

Anyone who recognises him or has information about the incident is asked to contact British Transport Police, quoting reference 336 of 20 October.

Woman sexually assaulted on train towards Hayes

The second assault took place just before 8pm on Friday, 30 October, on a train travelling between London Bridge and Hayes in south-east London.

A woman was sexually assaulted by a man who had been sitting opposite her.

Detectives have released a separate image of a man they would like to identify as part of their enquiries.

The man pictured is described in reports as older, white and largely bald, with large glasses.

He was wearing a dark blue quarter-zip jumper underneath a dark blue zipped jacket and appeared to have white wireless earphones.

Police believe the man pictured may have information that could assist their investigation.

Anyone who recognises him is asked to quote reference 998 of 30 October.

British Transport Police appeal for witnesses

Officers are urging passengers who may have witnessed either incident, or who recognise the men shown in the released images, to come forward.

Information can be passed to British Transport Police by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40.

Anyone wishing to provide information anonymously can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

The investigations remain ongoing.

The CCTV images have been released to assist police enquiries. The force has not publicly identified either man pictured as a suspect.

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