Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

Police Release Image After Woman Sexually Assaulted at Hillingdon Tube Station

  British Transport Police Urge Public Help to ID Suspect Detectives hunting a man after...

Published: 4:29 pm February 26, 2026
Updated: 4:29 pm February 26, 2026

 

British Transport Police Urge Public Help to ID Suspect

Detectives hunting a man after a woman was sexually assaulted on a London Underground platform have released pictures of the suspect. The horrifying attack happened at Eastcote station in Hillingdon, West London, just after 6pm on Monday, January 12.

Despite the victim pleading with him to leave, the man returned to the platform and continued harassing her before fleeing the scene. Over a month on, police have yet to identify him.

Suspect Described as Older White Man

The British Transport Police (BTP) have launched a CCTV appeal to track down the suspect, believing he may hold crucial information. The released photos show:

  • An older white man with a short white beard and glasses
  • Wearing a black hoodie, black joggers, green jacket, and white trainers
  • Wearing a black beanie-style hat and carrying a black backpack

Anyone who recognises this man is urged to come forward immediately.

How to Help Police

If you have any information, contact the British Transport Police by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40. Be sure to quote reference 552 of 12 January. You can also report anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

More Trouble on London’s Tubes

In a separate incident, a father was violently attacked on a busy Earl’s Court platform in front of his three young children following a football match. London’s transport network continues to face safety challenges, with commuters and staff often at risk.

 

More news from Beckenham

Related News

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE

GYM HORROR Crayford Tower Retail Park Stabbing: Man in Serious Condition

UK News

SHOCKING CONDITIONS Horror at County Durham Farm: Dead and Dying Horses Found

UK News

CLEAR MESSAGE SENT Dorking Kidnap Gang Caged for Over 36 Years

UK News

EXTREME HAUL Northumberland Teen Jailed for Terror Offences After Huge Extremist Haul

UK News

REIGN OF TERROR Stalker Jailed for Fake 999 Call Claiming Ex-Partner Dead

UK News

STATION GAFFE A dodgy drug dealer’s own clumsiness at Stratford station landed him in the slammer after he spilt his stash of cocaine right under the noses of undercover cops.

UK News

RECKLESS ACT Driver Who Killed Woman at 112mph Jailed for 10 Years

UK News

DOG WALKER ATTACKED Paranoid schizophrenic admits killing Preston dad in savage dog-walk attack

UK News

FAKE BEER Drug Dealer Jailed After Hiding Class A Drugs in Fake Beer Can

UK News

BUSTED AND BANGED UP Brighton Burglar Busted and Banged Up for Regency Burglaries

National News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

BRING HER HOME Cops Release CCTV in Desperate Hunt for Missing 14-Year-Old Schoolgirl

UK News

Cops Release CCTV in Desperate Hunt for Missing 14-Year-Old Schoolgirl

UK News

COULD BE ARMED £5,000 Reward for Armed Burglar Manhunt

UK News

£5,000 Reward for Armed Burglar Manhunt

UK News

AXE ATTACK Second Man Arrested After Axe-Wielding Attack on Manchester Mosque

Breaking News

Second Man Arrested After Axe-Wielding Attack on Manchester Mosque

Breaking News
MORE FOR YOU

TWO INJURED Two Teachers Rushed to Hospital After Incident at Sheffield’s Fir Vale Academy

UK News

Two Teachers Rushed to Hospital After Incident at Sheffield’s Fir Vale Academy

UK News
Cyclist Injured in Serious Bus Collision on London Bridge — Road Closed to Northbound Traffic

CRASH CHAOS M25 – Major Crash County Essex Direction Anti-clockwise Impact Full Carriageway Closure Effect Severe Delays Expected

UK News
Cyclist Injured in Serious Bus Collision on London Bridge — Road Closed to Northbound Traffic

M25 – Major Crash County Essex Direction Anti-clockwise Impact Full Carriageway Closure Effect Severe Delays Expected

UK News

SEEK BETTER LIFE Student, 28, Named After Fatal Croydon House Fire

UK News

Student, 28, Named After Fatal Croydon House Fire

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP

ARMED SHAKEDOWN Four Nabbed and Gun Seized in Dramatic Shard End Police Stop

UK News

Four Nabbed and Gun Seized in Dramatic Shard End Police Stop

UK News

BODY FOUND Body Found in Bradford Sparks Major Police Probe

UK News

Body Found in Bradford Sparks Major Police Probe

UK News

MACHETE CHASE Man Chased Victim with Machete Before Fatal Crash in Sittingbourne

UK News

Man Chased Victim with Machete Before Fatal Crash in Sittingbourne

UK News
Watch Live