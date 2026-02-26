Police Release Image After Woman Sexually Assaulted at Hillingdon Tube Station

British Transport Police Urge Public Help to ID Suspect

Detectives hunting a man after a woman was sexually assaulted on a London Underground platform have released pictures of the suspect. The horrifying attack happened at Eastcote station in Hillingdon, West London, just after 6pm on Monday, January 12.

Despite the victim pleading with him to leave, the man returned to the platform and continued harassing her before fleeing the scene. Over a month on, police have yet to identify him.

Suspect Described as Older White Man

The British Transport Police (BTP) have launched a CCTV appeal to track down the suspect, believing he may hold crucial information. The released photos show:

An older white man with a short white beard and glasses

Wearing a black hoodie, black joggers, green jacket, and white trainers

Wearing a black beanie-style hat and carrying a black backpack

Anyone who recognises this man is urged to come forward immediately.

How to Help Police

If you have any information, contact the British Transport Police by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40. Be sure to quote reference 552 of 12 January. You can also report anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

More Trouble on London’s Tubes

In a separate incident, a father was violently attacked on a busy Earl’s Court platform in front of his three young children following a football match. London’s transport network continues to face safety challenges, with commuters and staff often at risk.

