Police release images after hammer robbery at Sutton-in-Ashfield service station

Police have released images of a man they want to speak to after a service station worker was threatened during a robbery in Sutton-in-Ashfield. Officers were called to the Texaco service station on Eastfield Side at around 10.30pm on 9 June 2026 following reports that a man had entered the premises carrying a hammer.

The man reportedly demanded items before striking the countertop and till with the weapon. He then allegedly forced a member of staff to fill a bag with packets of cigarettes before leaving the service station. Thankfully, nobody was injured during the incident. Nottinghamshire Police have now released three images of a man officers believe may be able to assist with their investigation.

Detective Sergeant Andrea Brown said the robbery would have been a “very scary ordeal” for the member of staff and that detectives are keen to identify the person responsible. Police are asking anyone who recognises the man, or who has information that could assist the investigation, to come forward.

Anyone with information should contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident 809 of 9 June 2026. Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.