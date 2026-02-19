Watch Live
CRIME SCENE Police Seal Off Bus Shelter in Reading’s Busy Broad Street Reading

Published: 10:01 pm February 19, 2026
Updated: 10:01 pm February 19, 2026

Police have swooped on a bus shelter in Reading’s bustling Broad Street, sparking fresh intrigue. Thames Valley officers have slapped blue tape around the shelter opposite the HSBC bank, closing it off to the public.

Red Homeless Tent at Heart of Police Cordon

At the centre of the drama is a red homeless tent, which has been a fixture there for weeks. The heavy police presence hints at an unfolding incident, but details remain tightly under wraps.

 

Thames Valley Police Silent on Incident

Attempts to get an official update have so far drawn a blank, with Thames Valley Police yet to comment on what’s going on.

  • Where: Bus shelter, Broad Street, Reading
  • Opposite: HSBC bank
  • Who: Thames Valley Police on scene
  • Key detail: Red homeless tent inside police cordon

