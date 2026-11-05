Three illegal Surron-style electric motorbikes have been seized by police in Falmouth as officers step up action against nuisance riding and vehicles being used unlawfully on public roads.

Devon and Cornwall Police confirmed the seizures on Thursday, 5 November 2026, following an operation by the Falmouth and Helston Neighbourhood Police Team.

Officers are warning riders that high-powered electric motorbikes are not automatically road legal and must meet the same requirements as conventional motorcycles when used on public roads.

Police say the illegal use of these machines poses a danger to pedestrians, motorists and the riders themselves.

Three Surron-style motorbikes seized by police

The operation targeted the unlawful use of high-powered electric motorbikes, including popular Surron-style machines.

Unlike conventional pedal-assisted electric bicycles, many of these vehicles are legally classified as motorcycles because of their power and performance.

This means riders cannot simply use them on public roads without the appropriate registration, insurance and driving licence.

Police confirmed that three illegal electric motorbikes had been seized during the operation.

The force has not disclosed the identities or ages of the riders involved, or whether any prosecutions have been initiated.

Police warn Surron riders about UK road laws

Devon and Cornwall Police is reminding owners that electric motorbikes must comply with road traffic legislation.

To be legally ridden on public roads, a Surron-style electric motorcycle must meet the relevant requirements, including:

Registration with the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA).

A valid number plate.

Vehicle tax where applicable.

Appropriate motor insurance.

A valid MOT certificate where required.

The correct driving licence entitlement.

Road-legal equipment, including necessary lights and indicators.

An approved motorcycle helmet worn by the rider.

Motorbikes that are not approved for road use must generally be restricted to suitable private land where the owner has given permission.

Police also stressed that motorbikes must not be ridden on pavements.

Illegal e-motorbikes pose danger to pedestrians

Sergeant Chris Vincent, neighbourhood team leader for Falmouth and Helston, said officers were responding to concerns about high-powered electric vehicles being used illegally.

He said: “The illegal use of these e-motorbikes causes significant concern within our communities and poses a risk to pedestrians, other road users and the riders themselves.”

Surron-style bikes have become increasingly popular because of their electric motors and off-road capabilities.

However, their appearance can lead to confusion among riders who mistakenly believe they are governed by the same rules as ordinary electric bicycles.

Riders face prosecution and driving bans

Sergeant Vincent warned that police would continue taking enforcement action against people using illegal electric motorcycles and other nuisance vehicles.

He said: “The Falmouth and Helston Neighbourhood Team will continue to take robust action against the illegal use of Surron-style electric motorbikes, off-road motorcycles and other nuisance vehicles.”

He added that riders caught committing offences could have their vehicles seized and face prosecution, fines, penalty points or driving disqualification.

Public urged to report illegal electric motorbikes

Police are encouraging residents to report electric motorbikes being ridden illegally.

Officers say information from the public can help identify repeat offenders and direct patrols to locations where nuisance riding is causing problems.

Sergeant Vincent said: “Every report helps us build intelligence, identify repeat offenders and direct patrols to where they are needed most.”

Reports can be submitted through the Devon and Cornwall Police antisocial behaviour reporting service

Falmouth residents invited to meet neighbourhood officers

The Falmouth and Helston Neighbourhood Police Team will also hold a public engagement event later this month.

Residents can speak directly to officers at the Dracaena Centre in Dracaena Avenue, Falmouth, on Wednesday, 25 November, between 7pm and 8.30pm.

The drop-in session will provide an opportunity to raise concerns about antisocial behaviour, road safety and other local policing issues.

No appointment is required.