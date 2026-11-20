The company operating a Pontins holiday park has been fined £1 million after a grandmother died from injuries sustained when heavy ventilation ducting fell on holidaymakers.

Wendy Jones, 68, from Hereford, was sitting on her mobility scooter in the Fun Factory at Pontins Brean Sands in Somerset when the ducting collapsed on 20 February 2019.

She died in hospital on 4 August 2019, nearly six months after the incident. A further 17 people were injured.

Britannia Jinky Jersey Limited pleaded guilty to failing to discharge a duty under the Health and Safety at Work Act and was fined at Bristol Crown Court on Friday 20 November 2026.

Contractor Stephen Bennison, 60, of Farington, Lancashire, received a ten-month prison sentence suspended for 18 months after admitting a related offence.

An investigation involving police, Somerset Council and the Health and Safety Executive found that heavy soundproofing slabs had been placed on top of ventilation ducting in 2015 without assessing whether it could support the weight.

Crown Prosecution Service specialist prosecutor Rachael Taylor said: “A family holiday ended in tragedy because basic safety responsibilities were not met.”

She said failures by the operator and contractor had caused an avoidable tragedy.