Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

PAEDO STING Porth Man Jailed for Inciting 14-Year-Old to Sex

A 26-year-old man from Porth has been locked up after pleading guilty to inciting a...

Published: 2:05 am February 20, 2026
Updated: 2:05 am February 20, 2026

A 26-year-old man from Porth has been locked up after pleading guilty to inciting a child to engage in sexual activity. Himanshu Himanshu committed the offence in August 2025 when the victim was just 14 years old.

Change of Plea Seals His Fate

Initially pleading not guilty, Himanshu switched his plea to guilty during the trial. Cardiff Crown Court sentenced him to one year behind bars on Wednesday, February 18.

Swift Justice Served

The sentence highlights the court’s tough stance on crimes involving young victims. Authorities continue to crack down on offenders exploiting children.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE

Police Chase ends in Chaos near Hamstreet near Ashford

UK News

LIVES SHATTERED Father and Son Convicted Over Deadly Road Rage in Northfleet

UK News

DASH AND DINE Ex-Solicitor Flees Again Amid Four Active Arrest Warrants

UK News

CHEMICAL ATTACK Pepper Spray Attack on German Primary School Sends Dozens of Children to Hospital

UK News

TWO DEAD Tragic deaths of two teens at Bridlington holiday park spark manslaughter probe

UK News

Religious hate crime in England and Wales hits record high

UK News

POLICE CRACKDOWN Man Jailed After Violent Pub Assault in Salisbury

Court News

TWO ARRESTED Two men held on suspicion of murder after woman dies at London home

UK News

MONARCH CONCERN King Charles Backs Probe Into Brother Andrew’s Arrest Over Public Misconduct

UK News
A Man From Tidworth Has Been Fined And Banned From The Roads After Being Caught Drink Driving And Possessing An Offensive Weapon

SPEAKING OUT Melksham Man Faces Nine Shocking Charges Against Girlfriend

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

TIGHT LIPPED Police Arrest Norfolk Man Over Public Office Misconduct

UK News

Police Arrest Norfolk Man Over Public Office Misconduct

UK News

Gosport Funeral Directors Jailed for Leaving Bodies to Rot in Mortuary

UK News

Gosport Funeral Directors Jailed for Leaving Bodies to Rot in Mortuary

UK News

Tragedy at Chinese Restaurant: 11-Year-Old Girl and 45-Year-Old Man Dead After Fire

UK News

Tragedy at Chinese Restaurant: 11-Year-Old Girl and 45-Year-Old Man Dead After Fire

UK News
MORE FOR YOU

CHILLING ATTACK Cambridge man jailed for vicious kidnap and robbery spree

UK News

Cambridge man jailed for vicious kidnap and robbery spree

UK News
Man Dies After Crash Near Westminster Bridge – UKNIP

Non-Fatal Stabbing Sparks Armed Police Response in Merton

UK News
Man Dies After Crash Near Westminster Bridge – UKNIP

Non-Fatal Stabbing Sparks Armed Police Response in Merton

UK News

The 2026 Australian Mobile Gaming Report: What’s Changed Since 2025

UK News

The 2026 Australian Mobile Gaming Report: What’s Changed Since 2025

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP

CAUGHT RED HANDED Tube Pickpocket Snapped and Jailed Within a Week After Bold Spree

UK News

Tube Pickpocket Snapped and Jailed Within a Week After Bold Spree

UK News

SUSPECT WANTED FOR MURDER £10K Reward to Find Murder Suspect in Birmingham Knife Crime

UK News

£10K Reward to Find Murder Suspect in Birmingham Knife Crime

UK News

SHOCKING ATTACK Police hunt man after sexual assault on Leeds to Manchester Airport train

UK News

Police hunt man after sexual assault on Leeds to Manchester Airport train

UK News
Watch Live