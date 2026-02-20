A 26-year-old man from Porth has been locked up after pleading guilty to inciting a child to engage in sexual activity. Himanshu Himanshu committed the offence in August 2025 when the victim was just 14 years old.

Change of Plea Seals His Fate

Initially pleading not guilty, Himanshu switched his plea to guilty during the trial. Cardiff Crown Court sentenced him to one year behind bars on Wednesday, February 18.

Swift Justice Served

The sentence highlights the court’s tough stance on crimes involving young victims. Authorities continue to crack down on offenders exploiting children.