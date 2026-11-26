A bomb threat at a Royal Navy base in Portsmouth prompted a security operation involving police and Ministry of Defence personnel before searches found no threat.

The alert was raised at HMS Excellent, a naval establishment that houses Navy Command Headquarters and several training units, after a threat was made in a telephone call.

People were advised to avoid the area while police and Ministry of Defence personnel carried out searches.

HMS Excellent remains fully operational

The Royal Navy subsequently confirmed the security incident was over and that investigations were continuing.

A Royal Navy spokesperson said: “The base remains fully operational and investigations into the incident are continuing.”

Searches of the site did not identify a threat.

Ministry of Defence Police say there is no immediate risk

A Ministry of Defence Police spokesperson said: “The incident has now concluded.”

The spokesperson confirmed: “It was a threat called in.”

They added: “Investigations will continue there is no immediate risk.”

HMS Excellent also accommodates the Defence Diving School and the Phoenix Damage Repair Instructional Unit.