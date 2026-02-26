Poulshot Man Banged Up for Child Sex Crimes

Karl Shuttleworth, 60, has been locked up for three years and banned for life from working with kids after a chilling child sex offence probe.

Shocking Charges and Guilty Plea

Shuttleworth, formerly of Poulshot Road, was admitted to trying to lure a young girl into sexual activity, attempting to get a child under 13 to view explicit images, arranging a child sex offence, and sexual communication with a child—all in December.

On February 23, Salisbury Crown Court sentenced him to three years behind bars.

Lifetime Ban & Hefty Costs

Shuttleworth was slapped with a 10-year Sexual Harm Prevention Order.

Ordered to pay £1,000 in CPS costs plus a £228 surcharge.

Forever barred from working with children or vulnerable adults.

Police Probe Exposed Predator’s Dark Online World

Wiltshire Police’s Child Internet Exploitation Team swooped in September 2024 after catching wind of Shuttleworth trying to meet online children he thought were as young as 12 for sexual activity.

Detective Constable Jason Walsh said, “Shuttleworth is a predator who repeatedly tried, across multiple platforms, to coax children into sexual acts. Though we found no live victims, his disturbing online behaviour, coupled with his job involving vulnerable children, made him extremely dangerous.”

He added, “We’re glad justice has been served—not only with jail time but a lifetime ban from working with kids.”

