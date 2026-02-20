A vile ex-teacher from Southsea who sent explicit photos of himself and had sex with a vulnerable pupil has been slammed with a prison sentence.

Groomed Vulnerable Teen in Position of Trust

Edward Waller, 66, once head of history at St Anne’s School in Southampton, targeted a girl aged 16 to 17. He befriended her before bombarding her with sexual messages – including naked photos of himself. The court found Waller guilty of sexual activity with a child while in a trusted position, plus two counts of encouraging a child to engage in sexual communications.

Relentless Grooming of a ‘Haunted’ Pupil

The victim was described in court as “haunted” by the ordeal. Waller exploited his role to manipulate and abuse the teenager. His predatory actions have rightly earned him a prison sentence at Portsmouth Crown Court.

Justice Served

Waller’s twisted behaviour shocked the community and has put other pupils’ safety in the spotlight. This sentencing sends a clear message: betrayal of trust, especially involving children, will not be tolerated.