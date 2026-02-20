Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

VILE TEACHER Predatory Ex-Southsea Teacher Jailed for Sending Naked Pics and Sleeping with Pupil

  A vile ex-teacher from Southsea who sent explicit photos of himself and had sex...

Published: 1:36 pm February 20, 2026
Updated: 1:36 pm February 20, 2026

 

A vile ex-teacher from Southsea who sent explicit photos of himself and had sex with a vulnerable pupil has been slammed with a prison sentence.

Groomed Vulnerable Teen in Position of Trust

Edward Waller, 66, once head of history at St Anne’s School in Southampton, targeted a girl aged 16 to 17. He befriended her before bombarding her with sexual messages – including naked photos of himself. The court found Waller guilty of sexual activity with a child while in a trusted position, plus two counts of encouraging a child to engage in sexual communications.

 

Relentless Grooming of a ‘Haunted’ Pupil

The victim was described in court as “haunted” by the ordeal. Waller exploited his role to manipulate and abuse the teenager. His predatory actions have rightly earned him a prison sentence at Portsmouth Crown Court.

Justice Served

Waller’s twisted behaviour shocked the community and has put other pupils’ safety in the spotlight. This sentencing sends a clear message: betrayal of trust, especially involving children, will not be tolerated.

 

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE

MAULED TO DEATH XL Bully Owner Convicted Over Fatal Dog Attack on 68-Year-Old Woman

UK News

FAMILY PAY TRIBUTE Grey’s Anatomy Star Eric Dane Dies Aged 53

UK News

HORROR HIT AND RUN Elderly Man Seriously Injured in Shocking Hit-and-Run

UK News

QUICK THINKING Firefighters Rescue Tawny Owl Trapped in Fishing Line

UK News

PAEDO STING Porth Man Jailed for Inciting 14-Year-Old to Sex

UK News

SUPERMARKET SWEEP Police Hunt Two Women After Supermarket Robbery in Walsall

UK News

COVENTRY STABBING Police Hunt Man After Woman Left Seriously Injured

UK News

BOTTLE ATTACK Debt Dispute Turns Brutal in Manchester: Afghan Man Stabs Stranger with Broken Bottle

UK News

BRUTAL STABBING £10,000 Reward to Find Suspect in Hanwell Pub Murder

UK News

VIDEO NARSTY Romanian National Sentencing Delayed Over Dangerous Driving and Theft Charges

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

HORROR CRASH Two Airlifted to Hospital in Life-Threatening Condition After Gillingham Crash

UK News

Two Airlifted to Hospital in Life-Threatening Condition After Gillingham Crash

UK News

NEARLY KICKED OFF Danny Dyer Spills on Caravan Park Blunder That ‘Nearly Kicked Off’

UK News

Danny Dyer Spills on Caravan Park Blunder That ‘Nearly Kicked Off’

UK News

STAB HORROR Stabbing Horror in Mitcham: Victim Rushed to Hospital

UK News

Stabbing Horror in Mitcham: Victim Rushed to Hospital

UK News
MORE FOR YOU

BOLD HEIST Armed Raider Strikes Lea Garage in Bold Nighttime Heist

UK News

Armed Raider Strikes Lea Garage in Bold Nighttime Heist

UK News

STRUCK GOLD £1.8m Gold Bars Seized at Manchester Airport in Record Breaker

UK News

£1.8m Gold Bars Seized at Manchester Airport in Record Breaker

UK News

DEALER STING Gun Dealer Jailed for 8 Years in West Midlands Sting

UK News

Gun Dealer Jailed for 8 Years in West Midlands Sting

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP

SAVAGE ATTACK Ten-Year-Old Boy Slain with Machete as Tenerife Police Shoot Dead Father in Shocking Standoff

UK News

Ten-Year-Old Boy Slain with Machete as Tenerife Police Shoot Dead Father in Shocking Standoff

UK News

FAILED TO STOP Three Cops Hurt in Police Chase Crash

UK News

Three Cops Hurt in Police Chase Crash

UK News

FACE OF THE MET Met Police Officer Charged with Rape and Assault

UK News

Met Police Officer Charged with Rape and Assault

UK News
Watch Live