A heavily pregnant woman in her 30s has died following a two-car collision in Amesbury, Wiltshire.

Emergency services were called to Countess Road at around 8pm on Thursday (12 November) after a Toyota Aygo and a Volkswagen Polo collided.

The woman, who was travelling in the Toyota, died at the scene.

The driver of the Toyota, a man in his 30s, suffered minor injuries. Police confirmed that the occupants of the Volkswagen Polo were uninjured.

Wiltshire Police is appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage as officers investigate the circumstances of the collision.

Roads Policing Unit Inspector Neil Duffin said: “Firstly, I would like to express my sincere condolences to the family involved. Every collision which results in the loss of a life is devastating, but this incident was particularly tragic. The family are being supported by specialist trained officers at this time.

“Emergency services did everything they could at the scene, and I know those who attended will be deeply affected – they will be provided with the necessary welfare support.”

Anyone who witnessed the collision or has dashcam footage should contact Wiltshire Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Team at [email protected], quoting reference 54260136113.

Police have not confirmed the outcome of the woman’s pregnancy.