Premier League Sponsorship 2026: How Big Clubs Are Rewriting Deals

Deloitte’s 2026 Football Money League puts Liverpool, Manchester City, Arsenal, Manchester United, Tottenham and Chelsea in a straight run from fifth to 10th. That cluster says a lot about how English clubs now make their money. The top 20 clubs generated €5.3 billion in commercial revenue in 2024-25, more than they took from broadcasting or matchdays.

The shirt sponsor gets the photographs, but it is only one line on the commercial sheet. Clubs sell naming rights, training-kit space, retail collaborations, sleeve inventory and digital campaigns, often to different companies at the same time. For the biggest Premier League sides, sponsorship is no longer extra income around the football operation. It is part of the machinery that pays for it.

One Logo, Several Assets

Arsenal’s 2026 renewal with Emirates keeps the airline as front-of-shirt, training-kit, and stadium naming-rights partner through 2033. Tottenham Hotspur has chosen a different sequence with AIA: it stays the front-of-shirt sponsor through 2026-27, then becomes Global Training Partner from July 2027 until June 2032. The contrast is useful. One club has bundled several premium assets into a long extension, while another has already defined how a long-running shirt relationship will evolve.

Tech Brands Have Moved to the Front Row

On August 28, 2026, Chelsea named Circle Internet Group as principal partner and official front-of-shirt partner, with Circle and USDC branding on the men’s, women’s and Academy shirts. Manchester United’s principal shirt partner remains Snapdragon, now in its third season on the kit. United’s 2026-27 third shirt uses only Snapdragon’s fireball symbol in domestic competition, while UEFA requires the full wordmark on that shirt in Champions League matches because the same sponsor-logo version must be used across a club’s tournament kits.

The 2026-27 Rule Reset Changed the Shirt

The 2026-27 season brings a noticeable change to Premier League shirts: gambling companies can no longer appear as front-of-shirt sponsors. Clubs agreed to the restriction back in 2023, giving themselves three years to find alternative partners. Betting firms haven’t disappeared from football, though. They can still sponsor other parts of a club’s commercial operation, subject to the sport’s gambling-sponsorship code covering consumer protection, social responsibility, reinvestment and sporting integrity. The front of the shirt, meanwhile, is now reserved for other advertisers, with airlines, financial services and technology companies competing for one of football’s most valuable advertising spots.

Betting Follows the Game, Not the Shirt

The numbers around a match change much faster than a five-year sponsorship agreement. A late injury, an unexpected starter, or heavy rotation after a European game can alter pre-match prices before the referee blows the whistle.

Supporters checking a sports betting (French: pari sportif) market can compare the quoted odds with their implied probability and decide how much of a predetermined bankroll, if any, fits that price. Once the game starts, the calculation changes again: a red card can reshape match-winner and totals markets, while an early goal shifts both the scoreline and the time available for a response. Betting therefore remains tied closely to team news, live statistics, and the actual rhythm of the match.

Kit Deals Have Entered Nine-Figure Territory

Manchester City extended its Puma partnership in July 2025 in a deal Reuters valued at about £1 billion over at least 10 years, roughly £100 million per season. Liverpool’s 10-year Adidas partnership started on August 1, 2025, with Adidas supplying match kit, training kit and culture wear across the men’s, women’s and Academy teams. These agreements give kit suppliers far more inventory than 90 minutes of shirt exposure. Retail launches and club-branded clothing keep the relationship visible between fixtures.

Liverpool Has Already Sold the Next Era

Liverpool confirmed on September 8, 2026, that Turkish Airlines will become its main club partner from June 1, 2027. Standard Chartered, on the front of Liverpool shirts since 2010, remains the main partner through 2026-27 before moving into a global-partner role, ending a 17-year run in the main position. The timing is deliberate. Announcing the agreement months in advance gives the club and airline a defined handover before the 2027-28 shirts appear.

The Sponsor Number Now Reaches the Squad Sheet

The landing of an extra £10 million from a sponsor directly impacts what a club can spend on player transfers and wages. With the Premier League’s Squad Cost Ratio rules fully in effect for the 2026-27 season, clubs can’t spend more than 85% of their total revenue (plus player sale profits) on squad costs. So, driving up commercial income is one of the quickest, most reliable ways for team owners to raise that cap and give themselves some breathing room in the transfer market.

On the other side are the costs clubs watch every transfer window: player and head-coach wages, agents’ fees and transfer-fee amortization or impairment. Teams playing in UEFA competitions face a tighter 70% ratio there as well. A richer shirt, stadium or kit contract does not buy a new striker by itself. It does, however, enlarge the revenue figure against which those squad costs are measured.