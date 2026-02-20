The former royal was hauled in by police at his Norfolk home on Thursday morning, February 19, amid explosive allegations linked to paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein. Andrew, who has consistently denied any wrongdoing, spent 11 hours in custody before being released under investigation by Thames Valley Police.

What Now for Andrew After Police Release?

Andrew was spotted looking drained as he left Aylsham police station shortly after 7pm, slipping away in a black Range Rover back to Sandringham Estate. Police confirmed they finished searches at his Norfolk property, but searches at his former Berkshire home continue.

Thames Valley Police stated: “On Thursday, we arrested a man in his sixties from Norfolk on suspicion of misconduct in public office. The arrested man has now been released under investigation.”

Having been released under investigation (not bail), Andrew faces no immediate travel restrictions or conditions but could be rearrested or summoned for further questioning at any time. The criminal probe into misconduct in public office could lead to charges if sufficient evidence emerges; there’s no deadline for prosecution.

Why Was Prince Andrew Arrested?

Andrew’s detention stems from allegations connected to the infamous Epstein files. He faces suspicion of misconduct in public office—a serious charge involving abuse or neglect of official duties by someone in a public role. Conviction can carry up to life imprisonment.

Experts warn this offence is “notoriously difficult to define” in UK law, but it covers wilful neglect or misconduct amounting to serious breaches of public trust.

Though stripped of many royal titles, Andrew remains eighth in line to the throne, but his royal status will not affect how the law treats the case. He is the first senior royal in modern history to be arrested.

The Royal Response and Political Fallout

Reports say neither King Charles nor Buckingham Palace were informed before the dramatic arrest. The Home Secretary got a 30-minute heads-up from the National Police Chiefs’ Council just before the operation.

King Charles released a firm statement midday Thursday: “The police have our full and wholehearted support and co-operation. Let me state clearly: the law must take its course.”

The monarch carried on with official duties, including ambassadorial audiences, despite the turmoil. The Prince and Princess of Wales backed his stance but avoided comment when approached by the press.

Meanwhile, former US President Donald Trump called the arrest “very sad” and lamented the blow to the Royal Family. He praised King Charles as “a fantastic man” and hinted at the King’s planned visit to the US soon.

Andrew’s legal drama deepens, turning the royals’ world upside down as Britain watches closely.