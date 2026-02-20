Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

WHAT HAPPENS NEXT Prince Andrew Arrested on 66th Birthday in Epstein-Linked Scandal

The former royal was hauled in by police at his Norfolk home on Thursday morning,...

Published: 9:42 am February 20, 2026
Updated: 9:42 am February 20, 2026

The former royal was hauled in by police at his Norfolk home on Thursday morning, February 19, amid explosive allegations linked to paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein. Andrew, who has consistently denied any wrongdoing, spent 11 hours in custody before being released under investigation by Thames Valley Police.

What Now for Andrew After Police Release?

Andrew was spotted looking drained as he left Aylsham police station shortly after 7pm, slipping away in a black Range Rover back to Sandringham Estate. Police confirmed they finished searches at his Norfolk property, but searches at his former Berkshire home continue.

Thames Valley Police stated: “On Thursday, we arrested a man in his sixties from Norfolk on suspicion of misconduct in public office. The arrested man has now been released under investigation.”

Having been released under investigation (not bail), Andrew faces no immediate travel restrictions or conditions but could be rearrested or summoned for further questioning at any time. The criminal probe into misconduct in public office could lead to charges if sufficient evidence emerges; there’s no deadline for prosecution.

Why Was Prince Andrew Arrested?

Andrew’s detention stems from allegations connected to the infamous Epstein files. He faces suspicion of misconduct in public office—a serious charge involving abuse or neglect of official duties by someone in a public role. Conviction can carry up to life imprisonment.

Experts warn this offence is “notoriously difficult to define” in UK law, but it covers wilful neglect or misconduct amounting to serious breaches of public trust.

Though stripped of many royal titles, Andrew remains eighth in line to the throne, but his royal status will not affect how the law treats the case. He is the first senior royal in modern history to be arrested.

The Royal Response and Political Fallout

Reports say neither King Charles nor Buckingham Palace were informed before the dramatic arrest. The Home Secretary got a 30-minute heads-up from the National Police Chiefs’ Council just before the operation.

King Charles released a firm statement midday Thursday: “The police have our full and wholehearted support and co-operation. Let me state clearly: the law must take its course.”

The monarch carried on with official duties, including ambassadorial audiences, despite the turmoil. The Prince and Princess of Wales backed his stance but avoided comment when approached by the press.

Meanwhile, former US President Donald Trump called the arrest “very sad” and lamented the blow to the Royal Family. He praised King Charles as “a fantastic man” and hinted at the King’s planned visit to the US soon.

Andrew’s legal drama deepens, turning the royals’ world upside down as Britain watches closely.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE

CRIME SCENE Police Seal Off Bus Shelter in Reading’s Busy Broad Street Reading

UK News

BREAKING NEWS

TIPPED OFF Thames Valley Police Didn’t Tip Off Home Office Before Arrest – It Was NPCC

Breaking News

REVENGE KILLING Drug Dealer’s Revenge Fire Kills Elderly Couple in St HelensCouple After Son Refused to Work For Him

UK News

BREAKING NEWS

SAD ENDING Body Found in Search for Missing Maidstone Man

Breaking News

TIGHT LIPPED Police Arrest Norfolk Man Over Public Office Misconduct

UK News

Gosport Funeral Directors Jailed for Leaving Bodies to Rot in Mortuary

UK News

Tragedy at Chinese Restaurant: 11-Year-Old Girl and 45-Year-Old Man Dead After Fire

UK News

CONVICTED RAPIST Rapist repeatedly booked the Paddington hotel to lure victims with fake job offers

UK News

GRIM DISCOVERY Elderly Woman’s Corpse Found Hidden in Freezer in Quiet Welsh Street

UK News

BREAKING NEWS

FREED AFTER ARREST Former Prince Leaves Police Custody Following Shocking Raid

Breaking News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

ARSON ATTACK Blonde Wig-Wearing Arsonist Jailed for Fire Revenge Attack

UK News

Blonde Wig-Wearing Arsonist Jailed for Fire Revenge Attack

UK News

DNA DOWNFALL Leeds Sex Beast Caught After DNA Links Him to Two Rape Attacks

UK News

Leeds Sex Beast Caught After DNA Links Him to Two Rape Attacks

UK News

TERROR ATTACK Stolen Ambulance Rams Idaho DHS Building in Terror Attempt

Breaking News, US News

Stolen Ambulance Rams Idaho DHS Building in Terror Attempt

Breaking News, US News
MORE FOR YOU

COVENTRY STABBING Police Hunt Man After Woman Left Seriously Injured

UK News

Police Hunt Man After Woman Left Seriously Injured

UK News

BOTTLE ATTACK Debt Dispute Turns Brutal in Manchester: Afghan Man Stabs Stranger with Broken Bottle

UK News

Debt Dispute Turns Brutal in Manchester: Afghan Man Stabs Stranger with Broken Bottle

UK News

BRUTAL STABBING £10,000 Reward to Find Suspect in Hanwell Pub Murder

UK News

£10,000 Reward to Find Suspect in Hanwell Pub Murder

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP

MAULED TO DEATH XL Bully Owner Convicted Over Fatal Dog Attack on 68-Year-Old Woman

UK News

XL Bully Owner Convicted Over Fatal Dog Attack on 68-Year-Old Woman

UK News

FAMILY PAY TRIBUTE Grey’s Anatomy Star Eric Dane Dies Aged 53

UK News

Grey’s Anatomy Star Eric Dane Dies Aged 53

UK News

HORROR HIT AND RUN Elderly Man Seriously Injured in Shocking Hit-and-Run

UK News

Elderly Man Seriously Injured in Shocking Hit-and-Run

UK News
Watch Live