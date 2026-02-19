Watch Live
UPDATED Prince Andrew Arrested Over Public Misconduct

Prince Andrew has been arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office. Thames Valley Police...

Published: 1:18 pm February 19, 2026
Updated: 1:18 pm February 19, 2026

Prince Andrew has been arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office. Thames Valley Police confirmed the arrest of a man in his 60s at a Norfolk address on Thursday and revealed ongoing searches at properties in Berkshire and Norfolk. The former royal remains in custody.

King Charles Backs Police Probe

King Charles III stated, “law must take its course” regarding the arrest. He also assured that the police have his “full and wholehearted support and co-operation.”

Police have been investigating Andrew’s links to the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Allegations include sharing confidential government information with Epstein, as revealed from US government-released files.

New Investigation and Evidence Surfacing

This is Andrew’s first arrest, marking a significant escalation after his consistent denial of wrongdoing. Following a “thorough assessment,” Thames Valley Police have formally opened an investigation.

Earlier this year, police also examined claims that Epstein sent a second woman to the UK in 2010 for a sexual encounter with Andrew. She was reportedly a woman in her 20s at the time and not British.

Police Search Royal Residences

Thursday morning saw police vehicles, believed unmarked, at Sandringham — King Charles’s Norfolk estate, where Andrew has been living since leaving Windsor. Royal Lodge, Andrew’s Windsor home, is also reportedly being searched, with uniformed officers spotted on site.

Thames Valley Police are withholding the identity of the arrested man per national guidelines. Assistant Chief Constable Oliver Wright admitted the case has huge public interest and promised updates when appropriate. Norfolk Constabulary is assisting the investigation.

Trade Envoy Role Under Scrutiny

Andrew served as the UK’s trade envoy from 2001 to 2011, enjoying privileged access to government and business leaders worldwide.

Files released by the US Department of Justice suggest that in 2010, Andrew forwarded reports from official visits to Vietnam, Singapore, and China to Epstein. Documents also indicate he shared information about investment opportunities in Afghanistan’s gold and uranium sectors.

Official guidance demands trade envoys keep such data confidential, raising questions about Andrew’s actions.

Past Allegations and Legal Battles

Andrew has always denied all allegations and has not commented on the recent Epstein file revelations. He previously settled a civil lawsuit with Virginia Giuffre, who claimed Andrew forced her into sexual encounters, including on Epstein’s private island, Little St James, during the early 2000s.

The settlement made no admission of guilt on Andrew’s part.

