Prince Andrew Busted at Sandringham on Suspicion of Misconduct

In a stunning turn of events, Prince Andrew has been arrested at his Norfolk home on the Sandringham Estate. The former royal, stripped of all titles last year, was taken into custody today over allegations of misconduct in public office.

Andrew Arrested – Police Swarm Sandringham Estate

Thames Valley Police confirmed a man in his sixties was arrested at Wood Farm, Andrew’s residence on the sprawling Sandringham Estate. Pictures show unmarked police cars and plainclothes officers gathering outside the property.

The force is probing claims that Andrew, 66 today, shared sensitive government information with the late paedophile Jeffrey Epstein. There are also serious allegations that a woman was trafficked to the UK by Epstein for an encounter with Andrew.

“Following a thorough assessment, we have now opened an investigation into this allegation of misconduct in public office,” said Assistant Chief Constable Oliver Wright. “The man remains in police custody.”

Titles Pulled Amid Epstein Scandal

Last October, the Duke of York lost his royal titles, including “His Royal Highness” and “Prince,” after mounting pressure over his Epstein links. Previously, he had stepped back from using the Duke of York title entirely. Andrew has consistently denied any wrongdoing.

Who Is Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor?

Born February 19, 1960, second son of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip.

Third child and former second in line to the throne.

Royal Navy veteran who served during the Falklands War.

Married Sarah Ferguson in 1986, father to Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.

Held role of UK Special Representative for International Trade and Investment (2001–2011).

With the investigation now live, police warn against speculation that could interfere with legal proceedings. Andrew remains in custody as searches continue at addresses in Berkshire and Norfolk.