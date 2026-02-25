Inside Job: Officer Caught Smuggling Drugs in Chocolate Bars

A former prison officer and three inmates have been locked up for a combined total of over 11 years after being caught running a cannabis smuggling ring inside HMP Oakwood. Robert Anderson, 31, from Birmingham, abused his position by concealing cannabis inside Double Decker chocolate bars to sneak the drugs into the prison in 2022.

Drug-Dealing Crew Exposed at Wolverhampton Crown Court

Anderson, along with inmates Waqqas Mughal, 36, from Smethwick, Yousef Abdullahi, 31, and Loen Burton, 29, from Mill Hill, London, were all convicted of conspiracy to supply class B drugs. While Anderson, Mughal, and Burton pleaded guilty, Abdullahi was found guilty after a trial.

Anderson was sentenced to 2 years 9 months in jail.

Mughal got 3 years 4 months behind bars.

Abdullahi received a hefty 5-and-a-half-year sentence.

Burton’s sentencing is still pending.

High-Tech Smuggling: Sim Cards, Phones, and Secret Contacts

The West Midlands Regional Organised Crime Unit (ROCU) investigation uncovered a sprawling network inside the prison walls. Officers found:

£13,000 worth of cannabis was hidden on Anderson during a prison search in December 2022.

Large amounts of cash and incriminating mobile phone evidence at Anderson’s home, showing extensive contact with inmates.

Sim cards hidden in Mughal’s cell, along with cannabis wrapped up for distribution.

Illicit mobile phones in Abdullahi’s cell, exposing drug-dealing plans coordinated inside HMP Oakwood.

Judge Slams Abuse of Trust, Detective Praises Crackdown

“This was a sophisticated operation which saw Anderson abuse his position to smuggle drugs in,” said Detective Constable Adam McHugh of West Midlands ROCU. “The recovery of sim cards and illicit phones showed the scale of the conspiracy. The sentences handed down reflect our commitment to crushing criminality inside prisons, especially from those abusing positions of trust.”

Other convictions included:

Anderson admitted to conveying prohibited articles into the prison.

Mughal admitted possession of unauthorised sim cards and illegal electronic transmissions from prison.

Abdullahi admitted possession of an unauthorised mobile phone and illegal transmissions within prison.

