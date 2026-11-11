A prolific shoplifter who repeatedly targeted supermarkets across Trowbridge, stealing hundreds of pounds worth of groceries, has been jailed and banned from entering numerous shops for five years.

Simon Parker, 42, of no fixed address in Trowbridge, was sentenced to 32 weeks in prison at Swindon Magistrates’ Court on 31 October 2026.

He was also handed a five-year Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO), preventing him from entering a number of supermarkets and retail premises across Trowbridge and neighbouring towns.

Between July and October, Parker repeatedly stole goods from local shops, including meat joints, ice cream, laundry products, magazines and children’s toys.

His offending affected several major retailers, including Co-op, Tesco and Asda.

Shoplifter Stole £300 Worth of Meat From Lidl

One of Parker’s offences took place at Lidl in Canal Road, Trowbridge, on 24 October.

He entered the supermarket and filled a bag with meat joints and steaks worth approximately £300 before leaving without paying.

An off-duty police officer spotted what was happening and raised the alarm.

The officer attempted to detain Parker, but he managed to escape.

The incident formed part of a wider series of thefts from shops across the town over several months.

Five-Year Ban From Supermarkets Across Wiltshire

Alongside his prison sentence, Parker was made subject to a Criminal Behaviour Order restricting where he can go and how he must behave in commercial premises.

Under the order, he is prohibited from entering:

Any Co-op store in Trowbridge, Melksham or Bradford-on-Avon.

Any Tesco or Sainsbury’s store in Trowbridge.

Any shop within The Shires Shopping Centre in Trowbridge.

Any Marks & Spencer store.

Parker must also immediately leave any commercial premises if requested to do so by staff or security personnel.

The restrictions will remain in force for five years.

Breaching a Criminal Behaviour Order is a separate criminal offence and can lead to further prosecution.

Police Welcome Sentence Following Repeated Retail Thefts

Neighbourhood Sergeant Charly Chilton, of Wiltshire Police, welcomed the sentence and restrictions imposed on Parker.

She said:

“This is positive news for business owners in the area – Parker has continued to show a total disregard for the law by entering shops, filling bags of goods and making no attempt to pay.”

Sgt Chilton said police would continue working alongside retailers to identify and deal with persistent offenders.

“We take retail crime of this nature seriously and will continue to work with retailers to target prolific offenders like Parker.”

Wiltshire Police Target Repeat Shoplifting Offenders

The sentence follows months of offending that affected several businesses in Trowbridge.

Police say the Criminal Behaviour Order is intended to protect retailers by restricting Parker’s access to the shops he has targeted and other specified premises.

The order also gives businesses a means of reporting further breaches should Parker return to prohibited locations.

Wiltshire Police confirmed Parker’s sentence and the conditions of his order on Wednesday 11 November 2026.