A 21-year-old drug dealer was locked up after locals reported his shady activities to the police in South Woodham Ferrers, a court heard this week.

Vison Tahiaraj, from Tillotson Road, Edmonton, was sentenced to two years and one month at Chelmsford Crown Court on 3 February. He pled guilty to possession of cocaine with intent to supply, while a second charge was dropped, plus driving while disqualified and failing to attend a previous court hearing.

Sergeant Matt Dalby of the Maldon Neighbourhood Policing Team said, “Officers rely on information from the public to assist their investigations.” Without tip-offs, Tahiaraj might have stayed on the streets.

Jail: 2 years, 1 month

Driving ban: 1 year, licence endorsed

Damaging evidence: Drugs, baseball bat destroyed

Phone and cash were seized and forfeited

Thanks to vigilant locals and hard-hitting police, another drug dealer is off the streets.