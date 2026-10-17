British pumpkin growers are facing a disappointing Halloween harvest after the hottest summer on record left some farms with almost no crops, although supermarket supplies have so far remained strong.

Farmers across the country have reported smaller pumpkins and significantly reduced yields following prolonged hot weather and a lack of rainfall.

In Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk, growers Liz Paterson and Andrew King usually produce around 10,000 pumpkins each year. This season, they have managed to grow just 50.

Ms Paterson said the extreme heat had affected pollination, preventing the pumpkins from developing properly.

“The pumpkins just didn’t grow this year. We could have tried to irrigate; we have got water, but we also have 500 breeding ewes, so we needed to give the water to them,” she said.

She added: “I think the weather was too hot as well; they just didn’t pollinate, so it just never worked at all really.”

The drought also scorched grass needed to feed the farm’s sheep, creating further difficulties for the business.

Ms Paterson said she hoped to try growing pumpkins again next year but warned that another failed harvest could force her to reconsider the crop.

Pumpkin farms struggle with smaller harvests

Growers elsewhere in the country have also reported problems.

Niall Smith, of Picking Patch, a seasonal farm attraction in the New Forest, Hampshire, said this was the second consecutive year in which crops had been badly affected.

The attraction sourced pumpkins from a local family farm, but the vegetables were reportedly between 50% and 60% smaller than usual.

Mr Smith said some pumpkin patches had suffered particularly disappointing harvests, with supplies potentially running out before the end of the October half-term holiday.

Ross Wright, a farmer from Exeter, said the country was experiencing a shortage, particularly of larger pumpkins.

He said growers might have to plant more land to produce enough pumpkins for future Halloweens.

At Rookery Farm near Thatcham, on the Hampshire-Berkshire border, around half the crop was reportedly lost. Farmer Eleanor Gilbert, 24, said she might have to reconsider growing pumpkins.

Suffolk grower David Coulter, of Home Farm Pumpkins, also reported problems, with some pumpkins stopping growing early and developing thicker skins that could make them harder to carve.

He suggested decorating smaller pumpkins with paint as an alternative.

Supermarkets continue to offer pumpkins from 55p

Despite the difficulties faced by growers, supermarket supplies have remained relatively resilient.

Research from Worldpanel by Numerator found that UK supermarket pumpkin sales were up 10% compared with the previous year.

Around 1.2 million households bought pumpkins in the four weeks to October 4, also an increase of 10%.

Lincolnshire Field Products, based in Spalding, has supplied 1.25 million pumpkins to Asda, according to industry publication Fruitnet.

Reported prices for medium-sized pumpkins include:

Aldi: 55p

Tesco: 55p

Lidl: 55p

Morrisons: 59p

Sainsbury’s: £1.15

Aldi has also advertised extra-large pumpkins for £2.39 as part of a promotion that began on October 12.

Prices and availability may change in the run-up to Halloween.

Hottest summer on record blamed for crop damage

The Met Office recorded an average UK summer temperature of 16.5C in 2026, around 0.4C above the previous record set in 2025.

England recorded an average of 18.2C, while 54 weather stations broke their daily maximum temperature records.

Rainfall was also significantly below normal levels. England received 64% of its usual summer rainfall, Wales received 59%, and the UK overall recorded 77%. July was England’s driest on record.

The Met Office estimated that human-caused climate change had made a summer as hot as 2026 around 130 times more likely.

Some growers have been experimenting with ways to retain moisture in the soil, including compost-rich growing beds, although such methods are not guaranteed to prevent losses during severe droughts.

The impact on pumpkin production comes as farmers face growing uncertainty over how extreme weather could affect seasonal crops.

With Halloween approaching, shoppers may still find pumpkins readily available in supermarkets, but some traditional pick-your-own farms are warning that their harvests have been dramatically reduced.