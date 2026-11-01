Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

CONCERN FOR WELFARE QEII Bridge closure alert reports police-led incident and severe M25 delays

Motorists have been warned of potentially lengthy delays at the Dartford Crossing following a National Highways alert describing a police-led incident on the Queen Elizabeth II Bridge.

The traffic notice states that the M25/A282 clockwise carriageway is closed southbound between junction 30 for the A13 and junction 1A at Dartford.

According to the alert supplied to UKNIP, Essex Police are leading the response, with National Highways traffic officers and contractors assisting with traffic management.

The notice reports delays of more than an hour on the clockwise approach to the crossing, with no estimated reopening time.

However, UKNIP has not established when the alert was issued or whether the reported police incident is ongoing. Its details closely resemble an earlier bridge closure in June 2026.

Dartford Crossing tunnel restrictions

The notice also reports that the east bore Dartford Tunnel is closed to northbound traffic.

It states that northbound vehicles are being directed through the west bore tunnel, which has a height restriction of 4.8 metres, approximately 15ft 9in.

Vehicles exceeding that height would need an alternative route.

National Highways has also announced separate scheduled tunnel maintenance affecting the crossing around 1 November. Drivers should therefore check the latest operational information before travelling.

Diversion route through Blackwall Tunnel

The supplied alert advises southbound motorists to follow the hollow triangle diversion signs.

The route takes traffic from M25 junction 30 onto the A13 towards Dagenham and central London, then onto the A102 southbound through Blackwall Tunnel.

Motorists would then continue along the A102 and A2 through Kidbrooke and Danson before rejoining the M25 at junction 2, Darenth.

Drivers using this route should be aware that it passes through London’s Ultra Low Emission Zone and that Blackwall Tunnel has a height restriction of 15ft 6in.

Police incident details awaiting confirmation

The notice does not establish the nature of the police response or explain what led to the reported closure.

UKNIP is seeking clarification of the incident date, current bridge status and any continuing disruption before publication.

Drivers should check live National Highways traffic alerts before setting off, allow additional travelling time and consider alternative routes where necessary.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Three Escape Unharmed as Fire Rips Through Erith Flat in Early Morning Blaze

FIVE RESCUED Breaking: 60 firefighters tackle Thamesmead shop blaze as residents evacuated from flats above

UK News
Four police officers taken to hospital after two police cars crash in Hayes

HIT BY A BUS Stoke Newington Church Street cordoned off after reports of bus hitting cyclist

UK News

MAN DOWN Tributes pour in for much-loved Bakers Recovery operator Paul Neale following his death

UK News

CAR BOMB Homes evacuated in Poole after suspected explosive device found in parked car

UK News

FARAGE RAPIST Nigel Farage security guard jailed for rape after working on Reform UK campaign while charged

UK News

FALL FROM HEIGHT Man seriously injured after fall from height closes A3(M) near Bedhampton

Road Traffic Collisions, Travel News, UK News
Police warn drivers over planned large car meet in Devon and Cornwall

ATTEMPT MURDER CHARGE Man, 52, charged with attempted murder after boy, 16, attacked in Torquay McDonald’s

Court News, Crime, UK News

DEPORTED Five Britons arrested near Dunkirk over alleged intimidation of migrants

Crime, UK News, World News

MAJOR ROUTE CLOSED Major emergency response as A23 London Road blocked after crash near Crawley

Road Traffic Collisions, Travel News, UK News

HALLOWEEN HORROR ATTACK Man suffers potentially life-changing injuries in stabbing near Trowbridge Tesco

Breaking News, Crime, UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

CONCERN FOR WELFARE QEII Bridge closure alert reports police-led incident and severe M25 delays

UK News

FOOLISH Young Bob claims French police seized gas mask while filming Paris protests

UK News, US News

ATTEMPT MURDER RAP Attempted Murder Arrest After Range Rover Hits Two Men at Brighton Marina

National News
MORE FOR YOU

KNIFE ATTACK Man, 49, stabbed near Walthamstow Central as police close station entrance

UK News

NINE DEAD Business jet carrying nine crashes into Florida neighbourhood in huge fireball

World News, UK News
A serving officer is due to appear in court charged with sexual assault.

ATTEMPT MURDER RAP Man charged with attempted murder after Woolwich shooting leaves victim critically injured

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP

DEATH WISH Drivers raced at more than 100mph on A34 in Wilmslow during illegal car meet

UK News

CHEESE AND PORRIDGE Cocaine gang jailed for more than 220 years after £450m drug empire hidden in wheels of cheese smashed

UK News

MAIN PLAYERS Four jailed for more than 18 years over nationwide prison drug smuggling network

UK News
Watch Live