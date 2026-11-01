Motorists have been warned of potentially lengthy delays at the Dartford Crossing following a National Highways alert describing a police-led incident on the Queen Elizabeth II Bridge.

The traffic notice states that the M25/A282 clockwise carriageway is closed southbound between junction 30 for the A13 and junction 1A at Dartford.

According to the alert supplied to UKNIP, Essex Police are leading the response, with National Highways traffic officers and contractors assisting with traffic management.

The notice reports delays of more than an hour on the clockwise approach to the crossing, with no estimated reopening time.

However, UKNIP has not established when the alert was issued or whether the reported police incident is ongoing. Its details closely resemble an earlier bridge closure in June 2026.

Dartford Crossing tunnel restrictions

The notice also reports that the east bore Dartford Tunnel is closed to northbound traffic.

It states that northbound vehicles are being directed through the west bore tunnel, which has a height restriction of 4.8 metres, approximately 15ft 9in.

Vehicles exceeding that height would need an alternative route.

National Highways has also announced separate scheduled tunnel maintenance affecting the crossing around 1 November. Drivers should therefore check the latest operational information before travelling.

Diversion route through Blackwall Tunnel

The supplied alert advises southbound motorists to follow the hollow triangle diversion signs.

The route takes traffic from M25 junction 30 onto the A13 towards Dagenham and central London, then onto the A102 southbound through Blackwall Tunnel.

Motorists would then continue along the A102 and A2 through Kidbrooke and Danson before rejoining the M25 at junction 2, Darenth.

Drivers using this route should be aware that it passes through London’s Ultra Low Emission Zone and that Blackwall Tunnel has a height restriction of 15ft 6in.

Police incident details awaiting confirmation

The notice does not establish the nature of the police response or explain what led to the reported closure.

UKNIP is seeking clarification of the incident date, current bridge status and any continuing disruption before publication.

Drivers should check live National Highways traffic alerts before setting off, allow additional travelling time and consider alternative routes where necessary.