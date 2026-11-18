Residents have been evacuated after part of a house collapsed in Bolton, leaving a large hole in the upper section of the building and forcing police to cordon off a residential street.

Emergency services were called to Queensgate, off Chorley New Road, shortly before 3pm on Wednesday 18 November.

Firefighters from Bolton Central fire station attended the scene, evacuating occupants and carrying out safety checks.

Photographs taken at the property showed extensive damage to the upper part of the building, while police remained at the scene into the evening.

Witnesses describe glass smashing and clouds of dust

Neighbours reported hearing the sound of smashing glass before seeing dust rising from the building.

One resident said: “I just heard smashing glass and then I saw all the dust. And then it just collapsed again.”

The owner of a neighbouring salon said she was working when a builder entered and warned those inside to move because a crack had appeared in a wall.

She said: “We were here working and then a builder came in and said we need to move. He said there was a crack in the wall. My car was just outside so I moved it and then the top bit on the house fell off.”

Residents said police had remained at the scene since the afternoon, with several properties falling within the cordoned-off area.

It was also reported that people living at the damaged property had been relocated.

Firefighters evacuated residents and checked building

Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service confirmed that one fire engine had been dispatched following reports of a partial building collapse.

A spokesperson said: “Just before 3pm this afternoon (Wednesday November 18), one fire engine from Bolton Central fire station was called to reports of part of a building collapsing on Queensgate, Bolton.

“The crew arrived quickly at the scene. Firefighters evacuated residents from the building and carried out safety checks using a gas monitor and a thermal imaging camera.

“Firefighters were in attendance for around an hour and twenty minutes.”

Building control officers were also reported to be inspecting the property during the evening.

Queensgate remained blocked off several hours after the initial emergency response.

The cause of the collapse has not been established, and there has been no confirmed report of injuries.

Further information is awaited from Greater Manchester Police and Bolton Council about the building’s condition and when the road can reopen.