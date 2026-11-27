The RAC has called on the Government to tackle Britain’s electric vehicle charging divide after figures revealed just 31 chargepoint grants were paid out in a year under a scheme designed to help motorists without driveways.

Around nine million households do not have access to off-street parking, leaving many drivers reliant on more expensive public charging facilities.

The motoring organisation is urging ministers to reduce VAT on public electric vehicle charging and remove financial and administrative barriers preventing households from charging their cars at home.

Electric car charging grants worth £500

The Government’s £500 grant, available until March 2027, helps eligible motorists without off-street parking install a home chargepoint alongside a cross-pavement charging channel.

Often referred to as an EV gully, the channel allows a charging cable to run safely across a pavement without creating a trip hazard.

However, the RAC says a home chargepoint typically costs around £1,000, while installing a pavement charging channel can cost a further £1,300.

Some councils also charge annual licence fees of up to £185, while others prohibit the installation of charging gullies altogether.

Changes announced in October removed the need for planning permission in certain circumstances, although residents still require council authorisation. Properties in conservation areas remain subject to additional restrictions.

Millions of drivers face higher charging costs

RAC research found that 22% of respondents were put off switching to an electric vehicle because they did not have a driveway.

Other barriers included waiting times at public charging stations, cited by 43%, and high charging costs, highlighted by 29%.

The Government has allocated £25 million to local authorities in England to support the installation of cross-pavement charging channels.

However, the RAC warned that access remains inconsistent across the country, with councils including Lambeth and Calderdale prohibiting the installations.

RAC demands cut in VAT on public EV charging

RAC head of policy Simon Williams said: “We’re seeing a huge desire to go electric, but the infrastructure for home charging just isn’t there yet for those on the wrong side of the ‘driveway divide’.

“While the Government has cut the red tape to install an EV gully for those who don’t have off-street parking, homeowners still face substantial costs as well as the gamble that they might not even get a space in front of their own home. The fact that just 31 chargepoint grants were paid out in a year shows that bureaucracy and costs are still a limiting factor for people.”

The RAC wants ministers to reduce VAT on public electric vehicle charging from 20% to 5%, bringing it into line with the rate normally applied to domestic electricity.

Electric vehicle sales continue to grow

Figures from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders cited by the RAC show new battery-electric car registrations rose by 36% in September compared with the same month in 2025.

Electric cars accounted for 28% of new registrations, compared with 37% for petrol vehicles and 4% for diesel cars.

Williams added: “The Government has a real opportunity to supercharge this by making EV charging more accessible for those that don’t have a driveway.”