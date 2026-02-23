Wilfred Road Closed As Police Investigate Early Morning Attack

Drama hit Ramsgate in the early hours of Monday as a violent street attack near the railway station left three people needing emergency hospital treatment.

Brutal Assault at 3am

Kent Police rushed to Station Approach Road at 2.55am on February 23, following calls reporting a serious assault. Three victims were injured, one seriously enough to require immediate hospital care.

A police spokesperson confirmed: “Officers and South East Coast Ambulance Service attended. Three people have been taken to the hospital for their injuries. One of those involved has been arrested in connection with the incident.”

Road Closure Causes Chaos

Wilfred Road, between the A255 Park Road and Station Approach Road, remains shut in both directions this Monday morning as detectives comb the scene for clues.

Residents and commuters are urged to avoid the area and to report any information that could help the investigation. Witnesses can contact Kent Police on 01843 222289, quoting reference 23-0101.

